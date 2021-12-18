ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Her Mark: Best of 2021

By Kwani A. Lunis
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been a big year in women’s sports! There were...

POPSUGAR

Chellsie Memmel Nailed a Perfect Backflip on the Beam, but Her Reaction Was the Best Part!

Gymnast Chellsie Memmel, a 2008 Olympian and mom of two who made a comeback in 2021 at age 32, shared this video on Instagram of her practicing this difficult move on the beam. We are so impressed that she nailed it, but just wait till the end — her celebratory "damn, I'm awesome" reaction is worth gold. And we love how she quickly composes herself after. It's got to feel good to work so hard on something so challenging and to execute it seemingly effortlessly, landing perfectly with such confidence. She tagged this video with #dowhatyoulove and #lovewhatyoudo and it's totally inspired us!
SPORTS
#Kwani
Elko Daily Free Press

Binger makes her mark early at Butte College

OROVILLE, California — Well, it did not take long for Spring Creek’s Lydia Binger to make her presence known at the collegiate level. Binger — a freshman at Butte College — made impact plays all over the field for the Lady Roadrunners and closed her first season of collegiate ball with a 1st-Team All-Conference selection.
OROVILLE, CA
Tacko Fall Gets Huge Ovation From Celtics Fans in Return to TD Garden

WATCH: Tacko gets huge ovation in return to TD Garden originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The sight of Tacko Fall was all it took to send the TD Garden crowd into a frenzy during his time with the Boston Celtics. That hasn't changed with the 7-foot-6 phenom now playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
NBA

