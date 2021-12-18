On Her Mark: Best of 2021

Gymnast Chellsie Memmel, a 2008 Olympian and mom of two who made a comeback in 2021 at age 32, shared this video on Instagram of her practicing this difficult move on the beam. We are so impressed that she nailed it, but just wait till the end — her celebratory "damn, I'm awesome" reaction is worth gold. And we love how she quickly composes herself after. It's got to feel good to work so hard on something so challenging and to execute it seemingly effortlessly, landing perfectly with such confidence. She tagged this video with #dowhatyoulove and #lovewhatyoudo and it's totally inspired us!

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO