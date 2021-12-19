ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

DOUBLE HOMICIDE: Lakewood Killings Under Investigation

By Cecilia Levine
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AbmzD_0dR43GAG00
Suspect in Lakewood shooting Dec. 19. Photo Credit: The Lakewood Scoop (with permission)

Two people were killed and one person was in custody in a shooting Sunday morning in Lakewood, authorities said.

The incident occurred near 780 River Ave., around 7:30 a.m. The public's safety was not in danger.

The Lakewood Scoop obtained exclusive footage from the scene in the original reporting of the story.

The Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office Major Crime Unit, Lakewood Township Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to the scene, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

“This is an active investigation and more details will be released when they become available,” Billhimer concluded.

