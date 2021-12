The Miami Dolphins are riding a six game winning streak but it is the 7th win in a row that matters the most right now. Then, it will be the eighth. If there is a game that the Dolphins could afford to lose, it would be against the Saints but let us be very clear here, Miami can’t afford to lose on Monday night. If the heavens above part and things in the universe align, Miami would be able to win their last three games.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO