Are the Patriots contenders or pretenders after their loss to the Colts?

The New England Patriots saw their seven-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night when they fell to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, 27-17. It wasn’t a strong start for Bill Belichick’s club as they were shut out through the first three quarters, but were able to cut the Indy lead to as little as three points after going on a 17-0 run in the midst of the fourth quarter. Just as the tides seemed to be shifting in the direction of the Patriots, however, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ripped off a back-breaking 67-yard touchdown that effectively eliminated any shot of a comeback for the Patriots.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO