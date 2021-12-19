ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the Patriots contenders or pretenders after their loss to the Colts?

By Mark Daniels, The Providence Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s natural to overreact in NFL. But what...

NESN

Everyone Made Same Joke After Colts Ended Patriots’ Win Streak

Two lengthy streaks came to an end Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Patriots suffered their first loss since Oct. 17 at the hands of the Colts, who halted New England’s win streak at seven games. Bill Belichick’s team also was riding an eight-game head-to-head win streak against Indianapolis into the Week 15 primetime contest.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jamie Collins had a comically simple response to the Patriots' loss to the Colts

It doesn’t seem like Jamie Collins was devastated by the New England Patriots’ 27-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday. The Patriots (9-5) committed eight penalties and two turnovers on the way to their loss. The number of unforced errors was staggering considering what we’ve come to expect from Bill Belichick’s teams, typically disciplined and well-coached. Perhaps that’s why Collins expressed confidence in the team with a nonchalant attitude when talking about the loss.
NESN

How Loss Vs. Colts Impacted Patriots’ Chances Of Landing Top AFC Seed

The New England Patriots would have reclaimed the top spot in the AFC should they have earned a Week 15 win over the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Patriots, of course, did not do that as New England failed to complete its comeback behind a good fourth quarter from quarterback Mac Jones. The Colts pulled out a 27-17 victory, snapping New England’s win streak at seven games.
Union Leader

Commentary: AFC is still wide open for Patriots and loss to flawed Colts team proves that

INDIANAPOLIS — For 45 minutes on Saturday night, the Patriots were the worst version of themselves. Mac Jones looked like a befuddled rookie and threw a pair of interceptions. The offense couldn’t move the ball on the ground and the line was getting turnstiled too often. Defensively, they couldn’t stop the run even though they obviously wanted to load the box and put the game in Carson Wentz’s hands. The Patriots had another punt blocked — previously unfathomable for a Bill Belichick team — and returned for a touchdown. They jumped offsides on a missed field goal.
blackchronicle.com

Patriots stock up, stock down following Week 15 loss to Colts: Specials teams implode, N’Keal Harry flashes

The New England Patriots saw their seven-game winning streak snapped on Saturday night when they fell to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium, 27-17. It wasn’t a strong start for Bill Belichick’s club as they were shut out through the first three quarters, but were able to cut the Indy lead to as little as three points after going on a 17-0 run in the midst of the fourth quarter. Just as the tides seemed to be shifting in the direction of the Patriots, however, Colts running back Jonathan Taylor ripped off a back-breaking 67-yard touchdown that effectively eliminated any shot of a comeback for the Patriots.
Boston Globe

How did the loss to the Colts affect the Patriots’ postseason outlook?

INDIANAPOLIS — Heading into Saturday night’s clash against the Colts, the Patriots owned the AFC’s No. 1 position and were in control of their playoff seeding fate. Had New England won its final four games, the team would have earned the conference’s lone playoff bye and home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
FanSided

3 stats that prove Patriots were wildly unprepared in loss to Colts

It’s not a happy Sunday for New England Patriots fans. A marquee Saturday night game in Week 15 was supposed to captivating and season-defining. Instead, it was a disastrous setback. You could argue the Pats played their worst football of the season in all three facets of the game collectively. The 27-17 defeat at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts was also a lot worse than the box score indicated.
FanSided

3 positives from the New England Patriots loss to the Indianapolis Colts

The New England Patriots and their fans had to wake up this morning feeling a bit better about their playoff odds despite suffering a tough loss to the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday night. The Patriots could have held onto the top seed in the AFC with a win, and they basically would have locked up the AFC East in the process. Instead, they slipped up, and are now set for an extremely important contest against the Buffalo Bills in Week 16.
