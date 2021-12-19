Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid of UTFO dies at 55 after colon cancer battle

New York, NY – The warning signs were there on Friday (December 17). Several friends of Hip Hop pioneer Kangol Kid were posting prayers for the U.T.F.O. legend on social media, raising a red flag for anyone not in his inner circle. Hours later, the news broke Kangol Kid had indeed passed on, bringing his valiant fight with Stage 4 colon cancer to a tragic end.
Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary rap group UTFO, Full Force, and a rap pioneer, has passed away. He was 55. Vibe reported that Kangol, born Shaun Shiller Fequiere, succumbed to colon cancer. He had been fighting the disease for months prior to his passing. New York City promoter...
KANGOL Kid, the rapper behind the hit song Roxanne Roxanne, has died at the age of 55. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid had been battling colon cancer and was hospitalized for the last several weeks. Kangol also founded the legendary old-school hip hop group UTFO, which consisted of other...
(December 18, 2021) We are extremely sad to report the death of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, at the too young age of 55. Kangol had been battling colon cancer and had been hospitalized for several weeks. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid was a top notch breakdancer, and he...
Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary U.T.F.O., Full Force and a Hip Hop culture pioneer, has reportedly passed away. He was 55. Vibe reports that Kangol, born Shaun Shiller Fequiere, succumbed to colon cancer. He had been fighting the disease for months prior to his passing. New York City...
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah is suing a New York City hospital and doctor for an alleged botched surgery in 2020. Noah, 37, said he suffered "permanent, severe, and grievous" injuries after the surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery. The hospital has denied the comedian's claims, calling them "meritless."
Dr. Dre has reportedly spoken out about feeling betrayed by his ex-wife Nicole Young following allegations of abuse. According to a court declaration obtained by RadarOnline, Dre says he hasn’t contacted Young since August 2020, when he sent her a text message saying, “Let’s keep it friendly and peaceful. Over and Out. I love you.” The Hip Hop mogul says he wanted the divorce to be “classy and fair” and that he “did not want to turn it into an expensive fight” — but it turned into just that.
You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
A Misdiagnosis Of Kidney Stones Saves One Woman's Life. Kelly Pankratz was just 42 in 2018 when some discomfort prompted her to go see the doctor. She was misdiagnosed with kidney stones but while being scanned for that, doctors uncovered evidence of pancreatic cancer. The disease was discovered early enough...
Lil Baby might have made another lil baby, according to a woman's claims on social media. A post made by Atlanta-based nail technician Shi Anderson (@therealblasiianbihh on Instagram) seemingly accuses the rapper of fathering her child. Anderson posted pictures of her little boy, who shares a striking resemblance to the rapper.
Freda Payne found fame in the ‘60s with her incredible voice as she set out to work with big-name artists in New York City. The “Band of Gold” singer earned her first gold record in 1970 and a successful film and theater career soon followed. One of her biggest achievements was welcoming her son, Gregory Abbott Jr., on September 19, 1977, her 35th birthday.
On this date in 1992, Dr. Dre released his debut solo album The Chronic on his own Death Row Records imprint, which was distributed by Priority Records. This album introduced the world to the Death Row experience, G-Funk infused Hip Hop and the one and only Snoop Doggy Dogg. Recorded...
Bill Conway of Morphine has died. He was 65. Conway's bandmate Jeffrey Foucalt and Vapors of Morphine's Facebook page confirmed the saddening news to fans, saying that the longtime drummer was one of the best ones in the country. The bandmates also took their time to send their deepest condolences to the bereaved family and friends.
Westside Gunn is recovering from an emergency health scare. The Griselda rapper took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal he was on the way to the hospital for the second time this month. “Pray for me,” he wrote. “They had to call for emergency, I couldn’t breathe. It’s under control now but otw to hospital.. 2x this month.”
The signs of oral cancer are not always visible, but you should watch out for them. Here’s what to look for. Pain or numbness anywhere in the mouth or on the lips; is a very common symptom. A lump, thickening, red patch, or white area inside the mouth; can...
RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. — Tyler and Angelina Redondo say they lost their infant son in February from complications caused by COVID-19. All that's left now are the ashes of 3-month-old Tyler Redondo, sitting in a box. The parents now wish that what happened to them doesn't happen to other families.
More often than not, life doesn’t go according to our plans. But Susie and Tony Troxler are great examples of the fact that sometimes that’s a good thing!. Now 50 and 61 years old, the couple got married a little over 13 years ago. They immediately began trying to naturally conceive a baby but never saw any results.
It’s been less than two weeks since Haley Parke gave birth to her second son and lost her husband on the same day. “I have no words,” she told TODAY. “It’s very complicated.”. On Dec. 2, Parke gave birth three weeks early to a baby boy....
Comments / 0