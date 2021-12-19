ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hip-hop pioneer Kangol Kid of UTFO dies at 55 after colon cancer battle

By Staff, wire reports
 2 days ago

Kangol Kid (real name Shaun Shiller...

U.T.F.O. Legend Kangol Kid Has Died Just 10 Months After Cancer Diagnosis

New York, NY – The warning signs were there on Friday (December 17). Several friends of Hip Hop pioneer Kangol Kid were posting prayers for the U.T.F.O. legend on social media, raising a red flag for anyone not in his inner circle. Hours later, the news broke Kangol Kid had indeed passed on, bringing his valiant fight with Stage 4 colon cancer to a tragic end.
Kangol Kid, Member Of UTFO And Full Force, Dies At 55

Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary rap group UTFO, Full Force, and a rap pioneer, has passed away. He was 55. Vibe reported that Kangol, born Shaun Shiller Fequiere, succumbed to colon cancer. He had been fighting the disease for months prior to his passing. New York City promoter...
Kangol Kid
"Roxanne Roxanne" rapper, UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid dies at age 55

(December 18, 2021) We are extremely sad to report the death of legendary UTFO co-founder Kangol Kid, at the too young age of 55. Kangol had been battling colon cancer and had been hospitalized for several weeks. Born Shiller Shaun Fequiere, Kangol Kid was a top notch breakdancer, and he...
Hip Hop Legend Kangol Kid of U.T.F.O., Full Force, Has Reportedly Died

Kangol Kid, a member of the legendary U.T.F.O., Full Force and a Hip Hop culture pioneer, has reportedly passed away. He was 55. Vibe reports that Kangol, born Shaun Shiller Fequiere, succumbed to colon cancer. He had been fighting the disease for months prior to his passing. New York City...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colorectal Cancer#Utfo
