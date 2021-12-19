ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Without The Hourglass Twist, Would Erika Casupanan Have Won Survivor 41? Here's What She Thinks

By Lauren Vanderveen
CinemaBlend
CinemaBlend
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After being sent to exile island right on the precipice of the merge, Erika Casupanan was given a new power in the game of Survivor. Everyone was going to tribal, with one “team” safe and the other not, and Casupanan could “change history” by flipping which group had safety. She ultimately...

www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

The Matrix Resurrections’ Jada Pinkett Smith Spent A Long Time In The Makeup Chair. Here’s Why She ‘Loved’ It

When Jada Pinkett Smith first appeared in The Matrix Trilogy, the cinematic world was a much different place. When we see her character Niobe again in The Matrix Resurrections, it seems as though she is as tough as ever – but looks very different than we might have expected. This change required a lot of time in the make-up chair, but according to Pinkett Smith it was time well spent.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Did The Bachelorette Cross The Line With Tayshia's Reveal In The Men Tell All Episode?

Spoilers ahead for the "Men Tell All" special of The Bachelorette Season 18. The Bachelorette Season 18 delivered the traditional "Men Tell All" episode, and there was no shortage of confrontations, unexpected reveals, and crazy moments. Nothing was off-limits in the special about Michelle Young’s season, apparently, even when it came to the hosts themselves. Fans are questioning whether the ABC series went too far when Kaitlyn Bristowe asked Tayshia Adams about the current state of her relationship.
TV SHOWS
EW.com

Erika Casupanan had huge unseen breakdown during Survivor 41 finale

Erika Casupanan may have disguised herself as a lamb when she entered Survivor, but by the time final Tribal Council rolled around, she was in full lion mode. Erika became the first woman to win Survivor in seven seasons when she was crowned the champion of Survivor 41 in a blowout 7-1-0 vote over Deshawn Radden and Xander Hastings. Erika also became the first Canadian to ever win the game after our neighbors up north were first allowed to play starting in season 39.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Probst
Person
Danny Mccray
TVLine

Which Insecure Life Was Better? Was Masked Singer Winner Obvious? Could Xander Have Won Survivor? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about dozens of shows including Yellowstone, Insecure, Hawkeye and The Masked Singer! 1 | What are the chances that Saturday Night Live “kills off” Andrew Dismukes during the Dec. 18 episode hosted by Paul Rudd? 2 | Did you, as we did, absolutely think that The Rookie‘s Nolan was going to see a compromising text pop up on Bailey’s phone, as he used it to FaceTime with his son? 3 | On Insecure, did you like Issa’s Crenshawn-esque nickname “Issawood,” which was a play...
TV SERIES
EW.com

What to Watch on Wednesday: Survivor crowns a winner after a season of wild twists and turns

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. Netflix is here to sell you more dreams — or at the very least, more highly bingeable reality television. Real estate reality series Selling Tampa is set to take viewers inside the glamorous world of luxury waterfront property on Florida's Suncoast. Produced by Adam DiVello (the mastermind behind Laguna Beach and The Hills), Selling Tampa is a spin-off of the popular docusoap Selling Sunset, which focuses on Hollywood Hills brokerage the Oppenheim Group and all the drama between the brokers that comes along with it. The Floridian version of the show features Allure Realty, an all-Black, all-female real estate firm owned by military vet Sharelle Rosado, who has big plans to grow her brokerage in the booming Tampa real estate market. With fierce brokers and homes just as fabulous, we imagine the Tampa-based series will be bringing in big name viewers in no time. Get ready for glamor — and gators. —Ruth Kinane.
TV SERIES
Parade

It's a Million-Dollar Night! Who Won Survivor 41 Last Night?

In a season that constantly left things up in the air, it only makes sense that Survivor 41 did as well. From the final five castaways starting over on a new beach to one of the most evenly-matched set of finalists in recent memory that left only one person standing at the end a million dollars richer.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

One Survivor 41 Player Was So Mad About Her Edit That She Called The Show

Casual Survivor fans may not spend a ton of time thinking about or talking about how the show is edited, but how certain castaways are depicted is always a divisive topic amongst hardcore viewers (and players). That edit-related speculation was particularly lively by the middle of season 41 with many wondering why we were seeing so little of Heather Aldret and Erika Casupanan. As the women advanced, Erika picked up more screentime and confessionals talking about her strategy, but Heather remained more of a mystery to viewers. The lack of screentime was so apparent that it picked up a lot of buzz on social media, and apparently Heather herself called the casting director to ask what was going on.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sole Survivor#The Twist#Canadian
Cosmopolitan

And Just Like That: Could Carrie have saved Mr Big? Here's what a cardiologist thinks...

Carrie Bradshaw (played by Sarah Jessica Parker) and the gang made their long-overdue return to screens last week as the first two episodes of Sex And The City's sequel And Just Like That debuted. *Spoilers* But, the comeback wasn't quite as joyous as we were all expecting, with Mr Big (Chris Noth) suffering a fatal heart attack in the very. first. episode.
CELEBRITIES
POPSUGAR

What's Kingpin's Fate on Hawkeye? After the Finale, Here's What We Think

The season finale of Hawkeye features plenty of major twists and takedowns, and one of the biggest confrontations involves the show's most shadowy villain: Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin. After his protégé, Maya Lopez (aka Echo), discovers that her "uncle" is actually the one responsible for her father's death, she tracks him down and confronts him, and a gun fires. But is Kingpin really dead? We're not so sure.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young Did Not Have The Most Dramatic Finale Ever, And Here’s Why That’s Okay

Spoiler alert! This story discusses the result of Michelle Young’s season of The Bachelorette, so proceed with caution if you haven’t watched the Season 18 finale. Michelle Young’s journey on The Bachelorette has come to a close, with the Minnesota teacher accepting a proposal from season-long frontrunner Nayte Olukoya. The three-hour season finale, including the “After the Final Rose” special, featured a tough breakup with runner-up Brandon Jones, but otherwise it definitely was not the “most dramatic finale in Bachelorette history,” as the show loves to promote. Here’s why that’s actually a good thing.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
Place
Sydney
CinemaBlend

The Bachelorette’s Kaitlyn Bristowe Reveals BTS Details That Led To Awkward Tayshia Adams Interview

Bachelor Nation viewers who tuned in to watch Michelle Young’s suitors dish about what really happened on Season 18 of The Bachelorette were caught off-guard when the focus of the “Men Tell All” turned away from the men and onto co-host Tayshia Adams. Kaitlyn Bristowe navigated an awkward, but mercifully short, interview with Adams about her recent breakup with fiancé Zac Clark. This led some fans to say the show crossed a line, especially after Adams was overcome with emotion and walked off stage during the interview that followed.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

Will ABC Cancel Grey’s Anatomy This Season? Ellen Pompeo Just Got Candid

The conversation about when and how ABC will wrap its longtime medical hit Grey’s Anatomy is an important one for fans, many of whom make Grey’s appointment viewing on Thursdays. While we’re all just thankful anytime we can get our weekly dose of McDrama, the decisions behind the scenes regarding the show’s longevity seem to come down to two people — creator Shonda Rhimes and series star Ellen Pompeo — and the Meredith Grey actress has been clear about where she falls on the issue these days.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

This Is Us’ Mandy Moore Recalls ‘Terrifying’ Alternative Looks That Were Considered For Older Rebecca

It’s hard to believe that heart-wrenching NBC drama This Is Us is coming to an end next year after six seasons. With the series taking place in the past, present, and future, there have been many storylines correlating with one another, and plenty of real-looking prosthetics for the characters over the years. Mandy Moore, who portrays Rebecca Pearson, recalled what Mama Pearson was originally going to look like in her old age, and she was terrified.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

The Masked Singer's Bull Reveals The Sweet Item They Got to Keep Following The Season Finale

Spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 6 finale lie ahead. Well, it finally happened – the Bull and Queen of Hearts battled it out for Masked Singer supremacy. While both contestants put on a show, it was the latter who came out on top. In the process, viewers finally found out the Bull’s true identity – renaissance man and entertainer Todrick Hall. Following his elimination, the Season 6 runner-up revealed the sweet item he kept from the singing competition.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Survivor 41: Was A Jury Member Robbed On Finale Night?

A winner has been crowned for the Survivor 41 season – and it wasn't who most fans expected. Some might even say it was a clear upset that Erika Casupanan became the ultimate Sole Survivor over Xander Hastings and Deshawn Radden. (Casupanan has her own take on her Survivor triumph.) But speaking of who or who may not have been robbed of accolades, it would seem that a jury member might have also lost out big on finale night.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Real Housewives Of Miami’s Alexia Echevarria On Why It Would’ve Been ‘Weird’ If Lea Black Had Returned For Season 4

More than ten years ago, Miami Social Club was picked up by Bravo, a series about the wealthy, well-connected and extravagant women of the Florida city. It was so juicy, though, (or perhaps so similar to their normal line-up) that the network decided to restructure it into their most notorious franchise. And thus, The Real Housewives of Miami was born. The show went on to have three seasons before abruptly ending in 2013. However, the ladies are back for a triumphant fourth season return via the streaming realm – or at least, some of them are. Returning alum Alexia Echevarria explained why it would have been “weird,” at least for her, to see Lea Black on the cast again.
MIAMI, FL
CinemaBlend

Selling Sunset’s Christine Quinn Calls Out The Netflix Show For Showing ‘Favoritism’ With Edits

The personal and professional lives of the real estate agents at the Oppenheim Group are always deliciously dramatic – thanks in large part to Christine Quinn. There seems to be no problem that goes on, especially in the newly released fourth season, without her being involved or accused in some way of being involved. And she has gotten a lot of flack for it from both her co-stars and fans. Surprisingly, though, the Netflix star blames the streaming platform for “favoritism” concerning her contentious edit on the show.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

CinemaBlend

Saint Louis, MO
47K+
Followers
29K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

CINEMABLEND is the go-to-source for today's information and updates on new movies, tv shows, and celebrity news. Visit now to see what's new!

 https://www.cinemablend.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy