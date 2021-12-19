ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Manchin Announces on Fox That He’s a No on Build Back Better, Effectively Killing Bill: ‘I Cannot Vote’ for ‘This Piece of Legislation’

By Joe DePaolo
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSenator Joe Manchin (D-WV) says he will not vote for the Build Back Better bill. Appearing on Fox News Sunday, the West Virginia senator declared that after month of negotiations with the White House and Congressional leadership, he is throwing in the towel entirely. “If I can’t go home...

