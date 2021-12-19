ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kidambi Srikanth becomes first Indian man to win silver at BWF World C'ships

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadrid [Spain], December 19 (ANI): Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday became the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the BWF World Championships. Singapore's Loh Kean Yew defeated Kidambi in the summit clash 21-15, 22-20. The...

olympics.com

Almost perfect: Hanyu Yuzuru flashes quadruple axel in Japan nationals practice

When Hanyu Yuzuru takes the ice, nothing is ever routine. Hanyu on Thursday (23 December) showed off a quadruple axel inches away from completion in his first official practice for the Japanese figure skating national championships and said Beijing 2022 was firmly within his sights. The two-time defending Olympic champion...
The Independent

Ian Matos: Olympic diving star dies aged 32

Olympic diver Ian Matos has died aged 32 following illness after suffering from a lung infection.The Brazilian had spent two months in hospital before his condition worsened on Wednesday.An Olympian at the Rio Games in 2016, Matos would finish eighth with partner Luiz Outerelo. While Matos won three bronze medals at the 2010 South American Games.Brazil’s Olympic Committee said in a statement: “We are profoundly saddened to have received the news of the premature death of the Olympic diver Ian Matos, aged just 32.“Team Brazil acknowledges his contribution to the evolution of the discipline.“Our sincere condolences to his family...
The Independent

Pat Cummins set to return for third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood still out with injury

Australia captain Pat Cummins is expected to return for the third Ashes Test but Josh Hazelwood remains out with a minor side strain.Cummins missed the second Test after coming into close contact with someone who had Covid. Steve Smith took over captaincy duties and the hosts continued their dominance as they won by 275 runs.The developments around Cummins’ situation came to light close to the start of the Test and Australia coach Justin Langer says he’s impressed with how his team handled it.“I found out at midnight about Patty Cummins and what was happening,” he said. “I really liked...
The Independent

Eve Muirhead taking heart from ‘tough times’ ahead of fourth Winter Olympics

Eve Muirhead believes her gruelling route to a fourth Winter Olympics could prove a “blessing in disguise” as she prepares to lead the Great Britain curling team in search of the one major title that still eludes her.The 31-year-old’s squad fought through this month’s last-chance qualifying event despite losing two of their first three Games, and having faced the very real prospect of failing to send a British women’s team for the first time.It was a far cry from the dominant form that has seen Muirhead establish herself as one of the most decorated curlers in the game, with Olympic...
The Independent

Ireland stunned by the USA in Florida

The USA earned a shock victory over Ireland in an historic Twenty20 international between the sides in Florida The series is the first time a full ICC member has faced the USA on American soil, and the hosts emerged victorious by 26 runs.The USA lost four early wickets for just 16 runs in Lauderhill, including captain Monank Patel with only the second ball of the match, but rallied to post 188 for six from their 20 overs.🌟 UNBELIEVABLE win for #TeamUSA🌟 They defeat Ireland by 27 runs!!!What. An. Incredible. Ride.#USAvsIRE🇺🇸☘️ pic.twitter.com/TcLxnl7QqF— USA Cricket (@usacricket) December 22, 2021Sushant Modani and Gajanand Singh struck half-centuries while Marty Kain blasted an unbeaten 39 off 15 balls.Ireland laboured in reply and captain Andrew Balbirnie was dismissed for four in the second over.The tourists came up short on 162 for six despite Lorcan Tucker hitting a 49-ball 57 not out. Read More Inter Milan continue fine form in Serie AAnge Postecoglou rues missed chances after Celtic held by St MirrenAntonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals
albuquerqueexpress.com

Harbhajan's zeal to perform always stood out, his presence lifted morale: Jay Shah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's secretary Jay Shah congratulated ace spinner Harbhajan Singh on a wonderful career, saying his zeal to perform under pressure situations always stood out. Harbhajan had announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday. The 41-year-old...
albuquerqueexpress.com

BBL: Shadab Khan joins Sydney Sixers

Sydney [Australia], December 25 (ANI): Pakistani leg spinner Shadab Khan has joined the two-time defending champion Sydney Sixers for the remainder of the Big Bash League (BBL). Shadab joins the Sixers as an overseas player and comes following a season ending neck stress fracture for off spinner Ben Manenti and...
albuquerqueexpress.com

Foremost duty is nurturing talent for 2028, 2032 Paralympics, says coach Gaurav Khanna

By Anuj MishraBhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 25 (ANI): Indian athletes might be preparing hard for the 2024 Paris Games but para-badminton national coach Gaurav Khanna's prime focus remains on nurturing the raw talent for the 2028 Los Angeles and 2032 Brisbane Games. The Indian para-badminton squad won four medals in...
The Independent

Scott Boland to become fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket

Scott Boland will become just the fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket after winning a surprise debut in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Boland, 32, has been handed a dream call-up on his home pitch in Melbourne after the hosts decided not to risk the fitness of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser.Boland hails from the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria and his appearance comes 15 years after the retirement of the only previous Indigenous man to wear the Baggy Green, Jason Gillespie Ashleigh Gardner played her second Test match earlier this year and was preceded by...
AFP

Bollywood replays India's seminal 1983 cricket triumph

Bollywood's retelling of the 1983 World Cup hits cinemas Friday, recalling a stunning underdog victory that was instrumental in turning India into the cricket-crazy nation it is today. Captained by Kapil Dev, seen now as one of cricket's best ever players, India began the tournament in England as rank outsiders but ended up triumphing over the all-conquering West Indies in the final at a raucous Lord's. The victory "was the turning point of how we saw ourselves as a cricketing nation, and... that incredible win fed into the veins of a country that till then had seen itself as also-rans on and off the cricket field," the Indian Express daily said ahead of the release of "83". "The next morning, banner headlines screamed 'The Cup Is Ours', and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to beat all blood rushes," the paper said.
Reuters

Former England captain Illingworth dies at 89

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Former England captain Ray Illingworth, who famously captained the team to an Ashes series victory in Australia in 1970–71, has died at the age of 89, county club Yorkshire said on Saturday. Illingworth said in November he had been undergoing treatment for oesophageal cancer. "Our...
The Independent

Double Olympic champion Adam Peaty targets unbeatable time

Two-time Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty has set his sights on a time that can never be beaten.Peaty and his coach Mel Marshall have developed “Project Immortal” and he believes setting tough goals is what keeps him motivated to raise his level.Peaty failed to come close to his own world record in the Tokyo Olympics but feels interruptions from Covid had an impact on that.With the long-term future set on the Olympics in Paris and Los Angeles Peaty wants to write his name in history with a time that will stand the test of all time.Peaty told Sky...
