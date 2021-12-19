ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newcastle United 0-4 Manchester City: Pep Guardiola praises Joao Cancelo's 'fantastic' goal

BBC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City manager Pep Guardiola praises the performance of full-back Joao Cancelo in...

The Independent

Pep Guardiola rules out Man City signing replacement for Ferran Torres in January

Pep Guardiola insists Manchester City have no intention of signing a striker next month despite the imminent departure of Ferran Torres.Spain forward Torres is set to join Barcelona when the transfer window opens in January after the Premier League champions accepted a £46.7million offer from the Catalan giants.Torres was signed primarily as a winger but has often operated as a centre forward with the club short of natural striking options.City failed in their attempts to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham last summer but have no immediate plans to look elsewhere for a striker.“No, we’re not going to bring in any...
The Independent

Pep Guardiola thinks player strike unlikely despite sharing welfare concerns

Pep Guardiola has revealed it has crossed his mind that players could strike over welfare issues, although he does not think it will happen.The Manchester City boss says he agrees with Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson who spoke out this week, that player welfare is not taken seriously enough by the people who run the game.The intensity of the Christmas schedule, and the burden it places on players, is an annual subject of debate but this year the issue is being exacerbated by the coronavirus pandemic.A number of clubs are now facing a fixture backlog amid a raft of postponements...
The Independent

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle have enough to avoid Premier League relegation

Eddie Howe remains convinced that Newcastle have what it will take to preserve their Premier League status this season despite knowing they face an uphill battle to do so.The Magpies’ new head coach took up the reins with the club sitting in 19th place in the table and five points adrift of safety.Seven games into his reign, they have won only once all season and remain one place off the foot of the table with three points separating them from 17th-placed Watford who have two games in hand.Asked if there is enough within the squad to keep the club...
Pep Guardiola
The Independent

Is Tottenham vs West Ham on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Tottenham face West Ham tonight in a fierce London derby that will see one of the sides progress to the Carabao Cup semi-finals. Spurs were defeated finalists in last season’s competition and the Carabao Cup has taken on extra significance for them after they were knocked out of the Europa Conference League on Monday following a ruling by Uefa. They were beaten 1-0 by West Ham earlier this season but have been revived following the appointment of Antonio Conte - their 2-2 draw with Liverpool on Sunday extending their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five under the...
The Independent

Premier League stadiums: Which ground has the biggest capacity?

All 20 Premier League clubs have an impressive stadium to host their loyal fans each week.The gravity of how big each is hit home for spectators when the country was hit by coronavirus restrictions and games had to be played behind closed doors.The wall of sound from goals and referee decisions suddenly wasn’t there and when crowds returned their voices were welcomed.There are big differences in the capacity of the grounds throughout the top-flight and the ground with the most space for fans could surprise you.So who has the most capacity and who has the least? Here’s all you need...
The Independent

When is the Africa Cup of Nations and which Premier League players are going?

The Africa Cup of Nations is due to start in January, despite earlier doubts over whether it would go ahead due to the surge in Covid cases.The tournament has already been postponed twice but Cameroon are now set to play hosts next month, meaning Premier League clubs will be left without several stars for varying lengths of time, depending on when call-ups are enforced and how long nations stay involved for.The squads for the competition are yet to be confirmed and so it’s uncertain precisely who will be leaving. But one player all but guaranteed to be the face of...
The Independent

Football rumours: Barcelona’s Sergino Dest attracts interest at Stamford Bridge

What the papers sayChelsea are reportedly interested in signing defender Sergino Dest from Barcelona in January. Metro, which cites Spanish outlet El Nacional and the Express, says the 21-year-old USA international has fallen down the pecking order at Barca and could end up at Stamford Bridge or Old Trafford amid strong interest in Europe.Matthijs de Ligt is wanted at Tottenham but it is unclear if the Londoners will pay what Juventus want for the Dutchman. The 22-year-old centre-half is “flirting with an exit” from the Italian club, according to the Sun which refers to 4-4-2. But the paper adds Spurs...
The Independent

Antonio Conte set for Chelsea reunion in Carabao Cup semi-finals

Antonio Conte is set for a reunion with Chelsea after Tottenham were paired with his former club in the semi-final of the Carabao CupThe all-London affair was confirmed after Spurs edged out West Ham 2-1 in their quarter-final, while Chelsea won 2-0 away to west London neighbours Brentford.Arsenal will play Liverpool in the other semi-final after Jurgen Klopp’s side fought back from 3-1 down against Leicester at Anfield to draw 3-3 and win 5-4 on penalties.Asked about taking on his former club, Conte – who led Chelsea to Premier League glory in 2017 and FA Cup success the following year...
The Independent

Graham Potter admits Brighton’s 11-game winless run is ‘not pleasant’

Graham Potter insisted he is not feeling the pressure of Brighton and Hove Albion’s 11-game winless streak in the Premier League as he prepares to welcome back a raft of players for the Boxing Day visit of Brentford.The Seagulls were in the Champions League spots after winning four of their first five top-flight fixtures but their campaign has been disrupted since then, with several key personnel on the sidelines for varying reasons.Brighton have drawn eight times since last winning on September 19 and sit nine points above the relegation zone at Christmas, so Potter is adamant he is able to...
The Independent

Jordan Henderson accuses Premier League of ‘not taking player welfare seriously’

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson is concerned that player welfare is not being taken seriously enough.The Premier League announced on Monday its intention to continue with the scheduled matches over the Christmas period, even though there were 90 confirmed coronavirus cases among players and staff recorded last week.A shareholders’ meeting which involved representatives from all 20 clubs came to a collective decision to carry on with the campaign as planned, despite six of the 10 games last weekend being off due to Covid outbreaks.“I don’t think people can appreciate how intense it is until you actually see it first hand,” Henderson...
The Independent

Fantasy Premier League tips gameweek 19: Cristiano Ronaldo, Son Heung-min, Bukayo Saka and more

Cristiano RonaldoThe news of Liverpool vs Leeds’ postponement leaves a lot of managers in the lurch. Most of us have at least three players who will not be playing on Boxing Day, with captaincy favourite Mohamed Salah one of them. Where do we turn with our most reliable points-scorer suddenly wiped out?It requires a bit of restructuring and probably a -4 hit but moving to Ronaldo, who travels to Newcastle, may not be a bad idea. Though Salah could return quickly against Leicester and Chelsea, the Africa Cup of Nations is fast approaching and Manchester United’s fixtures are strong, with...
The Independent

Carabao Cup draw LIVE: Semi-final ties revealed as Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham join Arsenal

Liverpool fought back against Leicester to win 5-4 on penalties and reach the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup in incredible fashion.Second-choice goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher saved two penalties in the shoot-out as Liverpool, joint record winners in the competition with eight, reached their 18th League Cup semi.Substitute Diogo Jota struck the winning spot-kick - having come off the bench to score - but the real hero was Takumi Minamino who made it 3-3 with seconds remaining of six added minutes.Tottenham boosted hopes of ending a 14-year trophy drought by edging out West Ham 2-1 to make the last four.Spurs’ last...
The Independent

Patrick Vieira reveals ‘a couple’ of Covid cases but hopes Palace will be OK

Patrick Vieira is hopeful Crystal Palace will be able to play Sunday’s fixture at Tottenham, but revealed they have experienced “a couple of cases” of coronavirus at the club.The Eagles have not played for 10 days after last weekend’s match at Watford was postponed due to the opposition dealing with a Covid-19 outbreak in their squad.Most Premier League clubs have experienced Covid issues in recent weeks but Palace had managed to avoid such a situation up to now although the 45-year-old was non-committal on who at Selhurst Park has contracted the virus.He said: “We hope we are going to be...
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leeds and Wolves vs Watford postponed on Boxing Day due to Covid-19 cases

Liverpool’s Premier League match with Leeds United and Watford’s visit to Wolves on Boxing Day have both been postponed due to Covid-19 cases among the away squads.Both Leeds and Watford put in requests this week to call off their respective away games, which had been scheduled for 12.30pm on Sunday 26 December. Leeds’ squad had already been decimated by injuries and illness, forcing head coach Marcelo Bielsa to name several youth players among his substitutes in their weekend defeat by Arsenal. Fresh cases of Covid-19 in the camp have further limited his options, and the club’s training ground has been...
The Independent

Brentford vs Chelsea confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of Carabao Cup quarter-final tonight

Chelsea make the short trip west to Brentford tonight in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals.Brentford had their weekend match against Brighton postponed after putting in a request to the Premier League due to an outbreak of Covid-10 at the club depleting player numbers. FOLLOW LIVE: Brentford vs Chelsea – latest updatesChelsea meanwhile were unhappy that their match against Wolves, which ended 0-0, went ahead despite them also putting in a request, with Romelu Lukaku among a number of senior players testing positive and adding to the Blues’ injury woes. Brentford reached the semi-finals last season but have never won the...
The Independent

Managers and players meeting to discuss Premier League Covid issues

Premier League managers and players will meet on Thursday to thrash out a host of coronavirus issues, the PA news agency understands.Rising Covid-19 cases across the league have seen nine of the last 20 matches in England’s top flight postponed, with other matches only going ahead with depleted squads.Premier League clubs opted on Monday to continue with the hectic Christmas schedule, while the Carabao Cup quarter-finals were completed on Wednesday.Plan B measures mean there are a few more things we all have to do to keep each other safe at #PL matches🧑‍💻 Pre-register your COVID status on your club's website📱...
The Independent

Covid-hit Chelsea beat Brentford with two late goals

An own goal and a Jorginho penalty fired a mix-and-match Chelsea side into the Carabao Cup semi-finals after a 2-0 win at Brentford With the Blues still ravaged by Covid-19, boss Thomas Tuchel handed debuts to academy prospects Harvey Vale, Jude Soonsup-Bell and Xavier Simons for their last-eight meeting with their west London neighbours.But it was substitutes N’Golo Kante, Reece James Mason Mount and Jorginho who turned the tie in Chelsea’s favour.They left it late but Pontus Jansson’s own goal finally broke the deadlock and Jorginho wrapped up victory from the spot.Oh what fun it is to see Chelsea...
The Independent

Liverpool vs Leicester prediction: How will Carabao Cup quarter-final play out tonight?

Liverpool welcome Leicester City to Anfield in the Carabao Cup quarter-finals tonight. Jurgen Klopp was incensed after his side’s 2-2 draw against Tottenham on Sunday, deriding referee Paul Tierney’s failure to award a penalty and send off Harry Kane. FOLLOW LIVE: Liverpool vs Leicester – latest updatesThe draw saw Liverpool slip back in the title race, with Manchester City now three points clear at the top, and there has been little time for respite ahead of tonight’s tricky last-eight tie. For Leicester, though, there has been a long delay between fixtures, with a Covid outbreak at the club causing...
