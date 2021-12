Today is Hailee Steinfeld's birthday and fans are rushing to celebrate the Hawkeye star. It's been a whirlwind ride for the archer after her rumored involvement with the show. It was later confirmed as a reality, and the Internet celebrated it. Now, fans have gotten a chance to see her with a bow and arrow. The results have been so positive as her chemistry with Jeremy Renner has been fun to watch. Kate Bishop looks to be a wonderful addition to the MCU in a year that has been full of actors making their debuts in the franchise. Hawkeye is just the beginning for the Young Avengers, and fans are excited to see more. Check out the fan posts down below:

