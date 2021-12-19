ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sunday’s Hawks-Cavaliers game postponed due to COVID-19 issues

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iqJk_0dR41WyE00
Milwaukee Bucks v Atlanta Hawks - Game Three ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 27: Trae Young #11 of the Atlanta Hawks brings the ball up court against Jrue Holiday #21 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the first half in game three of the Eastern Conference Finals at State Farm Arena on June 27, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

ATLANTA — Sunday night’s game between the Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers has been postponed.

The NBA confirmed it is one of five games that will not be played over the next three days including Sunday’s Nuggets-Nets and Pelicans-76ers games, Monday’s Magic-Raptors game and Tuesday’s Wizards-Nets game.

The Hawks game was scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at State Farm Arena. A new date for the game has not been announced.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news via his sources on Twitter on Sunday. Wojnarowski reported earlier Sunday that Hawks star Trae Young entered the league’s COVID-19 protocols.

He also reported that Cavaliers are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak on their roster and were concerned they would not have enough players available for the game.

The NBA and its players’ union on Thursday agreed to enhanced health and safety protocols during the holiday season, a response to rising COVID-19 numbers. Additional testing and a return to mask usage will be the norm during the holiday break.

The new mask rules will be in place “until agreed otherwise by the NBA and Players Association,” according to a memo sent to teams Thursday night and obtained by the AP.

Masks need to be worn again in almost all circumstances during team activities. That includes travel, when players and coaches are on the bench during games, in meetings and in locker room, weight room and training room settings.

NBA
