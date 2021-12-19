85-year-old man stabbed by attacker in Overton Park

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police told us an elderly man was attacked, and a witness said it happened without warning and for no reason.

A detective with Memphis Police told WREG that investigators responded to the trails inside Overton Park after an 85-year-old man was stabbed and critically injured.

The knife-wielding attacker, according to an eyewitness, went on the run.

This all took place just before 9 a.m. Sunday, closest to the Old Forest entrance inside the park.

An eyewitness described the attacker, who was wearing a red plaid jacket, as running away in the direction of East Parkway.



Later Sunday evening, Memphis Police arrested Adrian Henderson, 28, for the stabbing.

According to police, an eyewitness followed Henderson after the attack and provided police with updates on his location until they arrived.

Officers reportedly found Henderson at Springdale and Vollintine and took him into custody.

Police say Henderson has been charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault and aggravated abuse of an elderly or vulnerable adult.

Those who live in the area are reacting, said it is downright scary, knowing violence spilled into their community.

One woman, who did not want to be on camera, was walking her dog when she suddenly found herself in the middle of the crime scene.

In an area surrounded by families, this stands as a reminder for those living nearby. Crime can happen anywhere at any time.

WREG will update as more information becomes available.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.