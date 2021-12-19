MLB star Mookie Betts was a guest of Calipari at the game. Here's why.

(Photo: @UKCoachCalipari)

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was in attendance for Kentucky’s win over North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic. Betts was there as a special guest of none other than John Calipari, who extended the invite to the five-time All-Star after Betts took care of one of Calipari’s own late in the MLB season.

Calipari explained, “I had invited Mookie Betts to the game today, and the reason I invited him to the game was my cousin, TJ Friedl, was moved up to the Reds, and his first hit was a home run. In the majors. Against the Dodgers.

“What did Mookie do? He went and got the ball and told him, I’m going to give you a bat, give me that ball, and then presented it to TJ.”

The nice gesture made news around Major League Baseball when it happened. Betts said he was aware it was Friedl’s first career homer and he gave up a signed bat to the fan in the stands who caught the ball.

Friedl admitted Betts’ kindness gave him chills.

Calipari wondered, “Now, what is Mookie Betts going to get from that? Like why would — you know what that tells me? He’s got a good heart, and he’s got a good heart for people. He was getting nothing in return. You know, TJ went up and TJ was here tonight, too, and I got those together, their families and wives.”

Now let’s see that home run and how Betts tracked down the ball.