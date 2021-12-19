ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

MLB star Mookie Betts was a guest of Calipari at the game. Here's why.

On3.com
On3.com
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32f1QM_0dR40qOR00
(Photo: @UKCoachCalipari)

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts was in attendance for Kentucky’s win over North Carolina in the CBS Sports Classic. Betts was there as a special guest of none other than John Calipari, who extended the invite to the five-time All-Star after Betts took care of one of Calipari’s own late in the MLB season.

Calipari explained, “I had invited Mookie Betts to the game today, and the reason I invited him to the game was my cousin, TJ Friedl, was moved up to the Reds, and his first hit was a home run. In the majors. Against the Dodgers.

“What did Mookie do? He went and got the ball and told him, I’m going to give you a bat, give me that ball, and then presented it to TJ.”

The nice gesture made news around Major League Baseball when it happened. Betts said he was aware it was Friedl’s first career homer and he gave up a signed bat to the fan in the stands who caught the ball.

Friedl admitted Betts’ kindness gave him chills.

Calipari wondered, “Now, what is Mookie Betts going to get from that? Like why would — you know what that tells me? He’s got a good heart, and he’s got a good heart for people. He was getting nothing in return. You know, TJ went up and TJ was here tonight, too, and I got those together, their families and wives.”

Now let’s see that home run and how Betts tracked down the ball.

Comments / 0

Related
dailydodgers.com

Los Angeles Dodgers’ $365m star Mookie Betts marries Brianna Hammonds

Scroll down for video Bliss: Los Angeles Dodgers star right fielder Mookie Betts married longtime love Brianna Hammonds in a stunning beachside ceremony on Wednesday The high school sweethearts became engaged to be married earlier this year in January after 15 years of dating. The couple also have a two-year-old daughter named Kynlee together as the youngster was seen being carried down the aisle during the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Lexington Herald-Leader

Here’s what John Calipari had to say after UK beat Western Kentucky by 35 points

Oscar Tshiebwe set a Rupp Arena record, and the Kentucky Wildcats rolled to a 95-60 victory over the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers on Wednesday night. Tshiebwe had 14 points and 28 rebounds, the most boards in a single game in Rupp Arena history. Kellan Grady added 23 points, going 6-for-9 from three-point range, and TyTy Washington chipped in with 20 points and six assists.
NBA
247Sports

Calipari content with fewer free throws as UK adopts to changing game

Kentucky ranks No. 3 in the SEC in free throw accuracy, but next to last in free throws attempted per game. In previous seasons, that would have been cause for a five-alarm emergency with John Calipari. “As you know, we want to make more than the other team shoots,” he said Tuesday. “That isn’t the case this year.”
BASKETBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Kentucky State
True Blue LA

Freddie Freeman contract details emerge

If the Dodgers are interested in signing Freddie Freeman, the newly-minted world champ isn’t going to come cheap: he’s reportedly looking for a six-year contract worth around $180 million, according to John Heyman of MLB Network. “Doesn’t seem unreasonable to me with what he’s accomplished,” Heyman said on...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mookie Betts
Person
John Calipari
Person
Chills
FanSided

What would a Yankees-Brewers Luke Voit trade look like?

There’s no denying Luke Voit is a fan favorite. But there’s also no doubt the New York Yankees played a role in souring the relationship with their first baseman this past season. As a result, we don’t know where Voit stands with the organization heading into 2022.
MLB
FanSided

Carlos Correa made mistake turning down Detroit Tigers offer

The Detroit Tigers were perfectly positioned to sign Carlos Correa. His former manager, A.J. Hinch, was already on the bench. The Tigers were looking to come out of their rebuild and had plenty of money to spend. That was proven with their reported offer to Correa – a ten year deal worth $275 million.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports Classic#Reds#Los Angeles Dodgers#Major League Baseball#Ukcoachcalipari
FanSided

Dodgers break lockout silence with surprise Cody Bellinger deal

Just two days before Christmas, the Los Angeles Dodgers gave us the greatest gift of all: unreported MLB transaction news!. Not a minor-league signing. Not a coaching staff adjustment. Genuine, honest-to-goodness baseball news somehow completed prior to the MLB lockout before getting lost in the shuffle. You know, like the...
MLB
FanSided

Houston Astros: 3 landing spots for Carlos Correa

One could argue that Carlos Correa is the best free agent left on the market at this point. The Houston Astros shortstop for the past seven years, Correa had been considered by some to be the best player available when free agency began. And yet, he remains on the market, waiting for what his representatives feel is a reasonable offer.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Thursday’s Cody Bellinger News

It turns out Cody Bellinger and the Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a new contract right before the Dec. 1 lockout. However, the deal wasn’t reported until this Thursday. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, it’s a one-year deal for Bellinger that is worth $17 million. This contract allows him to avoid arbitration.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Cincinnati Reds
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports Illustrated

Mets Add Former 2018 AL Rookie Of Year Candidate On Minor League Deal

Although all MLB transactions are currently frozen due to the lockout, teams can still add players on minor league contracts. And on Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Mets did just that, signing outfielder Daniel Palka to a minor league deal. Palka, 30, appeared in 154 MLB games with the Chicago White Sox from 2018-19.
MLB
On3.com

Kentucky guard not warming up with team following controversial decision

This isn’t great news for Kentucky ahead of Wednesday’s matchup with Western Kentucky. Guard Dontaie Allen didn’t participate in pre-game warmups. Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier-Journal reported Allen watched warmups from the bench. That comes after Allen decided not to play in the wildcats’ win over North Carolina earlier this week.
NBA
Detroit Sports Nation

10 Greatest Detroit Tigers teams of all-time

There is no question that the Detroit Tigers have one of the most storied histories in all of Major League Baseball. Not only have they won four World Championships since their inaugural season in 1901 but they have also had some great teams that came up just short of raising a trophy. But have you ever sat down and thought about which Tigers team is the greatest of all-time? Well, we have you covered! Here is a countdown of the top 10 Detroit Tigers teams of all-time.
MLB
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
26K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy