The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AstraZeneca and Amgen's candidate drug for severe asthma in adults and children ages 12 years and older. The decision comes after the FDA granted the drug, Tezspire (tezepelumab), Priority Review status on positive results from the PATHFINDER clinical trial program. The approval was also contingent on findings from the NAVIGATOR Phase III study, where Tezspire successfully met all primary and secondary endpoints when it was added to standard therapy, compared to a placebo. Details of the NAVIGATOR trial were published in May this year in The New England Journal of Medicine.

HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO