ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

"This is a no": Joe Manchin effectively kills Build Back Better during Fox News appearance

By Brett Bachman
Salon
Salon
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1e2l2u_0dR40CWj00

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.V., announced on Sunday that he will not vote for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better bill, bringing months of negotiations over the $1.7 trillion social safety net bill to a screeching halt.

He made the comments on "Fox News Sunday" in its first week without longtime host Chris Wallace, telling fill-in anchor Bret Baier that he "cannot vote to continue with this piece of legislation."

"I've tried everything humanly possible. I can't get there," he added.

Manchin's announcement comes following a heated week of wrangling in which the Democratic Party made a number of last-minute changes in an attempt to appease the conservative West Virginia Democrat. Tempers flared at one point over his opposition to the inclusion of a permanent child tax credit — something insiders suggested he wanted to "zero out," according to CNN.

Want a daily wrap-up of all the news and commentary Salon has to offer? Subscribe to our morning newsletter, Crash Course.

"I've always been for child tax credits. We voted for it many times," Manchin said when asked about his opposition to Build Back Better on Wednesday, before unloading a series of expletives at reporters.

"This is bull----. You're bull----," Manchin reportedly said to HuffPost political reporter Arthur Delaney.

Unless Manchin changes his mind, it appears the Build Back Better bill is effectively dead.

The Democrats have some time to plead their case as they push the measure to the backburner, however — party insiders suggested to NBC this week that they would reconsider the legislation as late as March of next year.

In the meantime, they plan to focus on a voting rights bill that looks equally futile in the face of Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema's continuing refusal to alter Senate filibuster rules to pass the legislation.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

How Democrats can actually pass Build Back Better in 2022

With 10 surprise words uttered on "Fox News Sunday," Sen. Joe Manchin became both the target of deflating ire from his Democrat colleagues and a singular example of party-bucking courage to his Republican friends across the aisle. Responding to a question from Bret Baier about the Build Back Better Act,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Wallace
Person
Bret Baier
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Joe Manchin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox News#D W V#The Democratic Party#Cnn#Crash Course#Huffpost#Democrats#Nbc
WTAJ

Democrats ‘not giving up’ on Biden bill, talks with Manchin

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden appears determined to return to the negotiating table with Sen. Joe Manchin, the holdout Democrat who effectively tanked the party’s signature $2 trillion domestic policy initiative with his own jarring year-end announcement. But Republicans are voicing greater confidence now that they can beat back much of what they don’t […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
CBS Pittsburgh

UMWA Coal Miners Ask Sen. Joe Manchin To Reconsider Opposition To Build Back Better Plan

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group close to the heart of many West Virginians wants Senator Joe Manchin to reconsider his stance on the Build Back Better bill. The United Mine Workers of America say they’re disappointed the Build Back Better bill won’t pass soon. Any movement on the plan died over the weekend when Manchin (D-WV) backed out of negotiations. Manchin has been against the act’s hefty price tag. Now, the largest coal miner’s union in the country is asking him to reconsider.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Salon

Salon

New York City, NY
60K+
Followers
13K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Salon has driven the national conversation since 1995 through its fearless journalism and, more recently, original video, distributed across Salon.com, social media, news platforms and mobile apps. Salon’s award-winning content reaches an audience of approximately 10 million monthly unique visitors. Salon covers breaking news, politics, entertainment, culture, and technology through investigative reporting, commentary, criticism, and provocative personal essays. Our articles and original videos bring a variety of voices to the discussion and make the conversation smarter.

 https://www.salon.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy