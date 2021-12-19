ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

7 Ways to Deck Out Your Deck for Winter, According to Designers

By Hannah Baker
Apartment Therapy
Apartment Therapy
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Looking to deck out your outdoor space for the colder months? It seems like everyone invested in heating lamps last winter so they could safely have their pod over to their homes, and there’s...

www.apartmenttherapy.com

Comments / 0

Related
yankodesign.com

This luxury holiday home is every grown-up & child’s dream with an architecture designed to deliver ultimate fun!

If you have ever dreamed of having a treehouse, a pool, a slide, and more in your house but gave it all up because grown-ups can’t have fun, then do I have good news for you! PLA2 is a luxury house is made to incorporate the most fun activities – both indoor and outdoor – into its architecture and interior design. It is an extension of the Z9 resort in Thailand and therefore the holiday vibe is continued with PLA2. The floating villa lets you enjoy water rafting, karaoke, laze by the pool or sleep in the giant net over the water while still living in a modern structure.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Top 10 Tiny Homes of 2021

It’s my favorite time of the year – when I get to explore and dive into the best tiny homes we’ve seen in the entire year! Sustainability has been running on everybody’s mind. Ever since the pandemic shook up our world, we’re trying to incorporate sustainability into every aspect of our life, including our homes! And, with everyone aspiring toward’s eco-friendly and mindful ways of living, tiny homes have completely taken over the world of architecture and cemented their place as sustainable, minimal, and economical micro-living setups. What started off as a cute little trend is now turning into a serious option for home spaces. They are a space-saving and eco-friendly living solution that reduces the load on Mother Earth! They’re simple and minimal alternatives to the imposing and materialistic homes that seem to have taken over. And, we’ve curated a wide range of micro-home setups that totally grabbed our attention in 2021! From an original tiny home in the countryside that is the ultimate freedom from the city to a bilevel tiny cabin that comes with a 100-square-foot floor plan – there’s a tiny home out there for everyone!
HOME & GARDEN
thespruce.com

10 Mistakes People Make When Renovating Their Kitchens, According to Designers

Renovating your home can be an absolute blast—or it can be a total disaster. The difference depends on how you prepare yourself, what your overall process is, and what common mistakes you intentionally avoid. From paint color to cabinets, the ‘triangle’ between your main appliances, to the overall ambiance of the space, there are many aspects to consider when tearing apart and rebuilding your kitchen.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Tiny House Interior Designs With Cool And Interesting Features

Tiny house interior designs with cool and interesting features are catching on among people of all ages. As a new living space, tiny houses offer clever storage options and custom features. The homes are easy to design, so don’t be afraid to apply your creative skills. You never know when you might find yourself living in a tiny glass house.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brass#Hot Chocolate#Furniture#Wool Blankets#Twinkle Lights#Cw Interiors#Lh Designs
dwell.com

Two Shipping Containers Form a Cozy Live/Work Cabin in Poland

In a community garden near Szelagowski Park in Poznan, Poland, architect Adam Wiercinski of Wiercinski Studio installed a shipping container home in a matter of a day. Portable Cabin, as it’s aptly named, is made up of two prefabricated units that were hauled to the site, where Wiercinski went about finishing the interiors. Then, he handed the home over to its owners, a pair of artists who have now been living in it for a year.
VISUAL ART
Domaine

Get Ready to See These Home Trends Everywhere in 2022, According to Etsy

It was quite a year for interior design. Thanks to extended periods of time spent in our homes, decorators suddenly had the urge to revamp everything about them. We spent the past year embracing current trends, like all things cozy, neutral, and textural, (yes, our crush on Scandi style still perseveres). But now, it's time to usher in some fresh, new trend predictions for 2022.
INTERIOR DESIGN
dwell.com

This Tiny Home’s Furniture Folds Into a Wall to Save Space

Casey Bryant, Jonathon Donnelly, and Jennifer McMaster of the Sydney architecture firm Trias recently unveiled a 215-square-foot prefab that’s packed with space-saving solutions. Built-in cabinetry, shelves, and drawers wrap the interior, and the home’s bed and dining table fold into the living room wall to free up floor space when they’re not in use.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Domaine

17 Kitchen Cabinet Hardware Ideas You Can Easily Recreate

If cabinets are the star of a kitchen, hardware is the unsung hero. Think about how many times a day you yank open the silverware drawer, or how often you pull the knob to your coffee mug cabinet. Those little drawer pulls and cabinet knobs do a lot of heavy lifting—both practically and aesthetically.
HOME & GARDEN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Apartment Therapy

The 10 Best Bathroom Redos of 2021, from Builder-Grade Refreshes to Vintage Overhauls

Bathrooms have a knack for getting away from their users. At first, a black spot of dirty grout doesn’t seem so bad, and neither does awkwardly placed shower rods or old-fashioned vanities. Even the most unfortunate colors have a way of drifting into the background after a while, especially when the focus can stay on skincare and tooth-brushing routines. And then, once you realize one problem, it’s like finally being able to acknowledge them all.
INTERIOR DESIGN
goodhousekeeping.com

27 Beautiful White Bathroom Designs That Showcase Crisp, Timeless Style

To those up-to-date on the most recent, eye-catching home decor trends, a white bathroom may seem like an ultra-safe option. But, an all-white bathroom can communicate cleanliness, luster and polished simplicity in a way few other designs can. A no-nonsense look that generates a feeling of serenity, the white bathroom is a certified classic.
INTERIOR DESIGN
countryliving.com

The kitchen trends that will transform our homes in 2022

Our kitchens have always served multiple purposes. They are the heart of the home where families and friends can gather, as well as a functional space for cooking, working or simply relaxing. In 2022, our kitchens will continue their hybrid role, as we will be more inclined to introduce permanent...
HOME & GARDEN
Apartment Therapy

8 Brilliant Small Kitchens from 2021 House Tours — and the Products That Make Them Great

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s easy to see why so many cities — often home to apartments with teeny tiny kitchens — have such great food delivery services. It can be tempting to order takeout when your space just doesn’t feel equipped for cooking. Luckily, there are some great hacks, tips, and products out there that can make even the smallest of kitchens look high-end and feel completely functional.
HOME & GARDEN
architectureartdesigns.com

Glass Chandeliers: A Touch of Class for Modern Homes

Modern interiors are all about playing with the neutral colour palettes and staying true to the minimal decorating style. But looking back to the past for inspiration is never out of trend. So rather than going blindly for common industrial trends, people are shifting towards the sleeker side in the pattern, with a metallic tone, use of the vintage techniques, and contemporary blending with the modern trend to get the royal and luxurious interior. Consequently, some vintage elements are re-emerging in new elegant forms.
INTERIOR DESIGN
businesspress.vegas

Las Vegas designer decks the halls of celebrity homes

Christopher Todd’s luxurious holiday designs evoke a sense of childhood wonder. “There is nothing better than the look and smell of Christmas,” Todd said. “It makes you feel good.”. Todd, owner and principal designer of Christopher Todd Designs, travels around the country designing and installing magical Christmas...
LAS VEGAS, NV
thespruce.com

Green Is THE Color of 2022—Here’s How to Use It in Your Home

As we look toward 2022, there seems to be one key thing that everyone—or at least practically every major paint brand—can agree on: In the coming year, the official color will be green. From PPG to Behr to Sherwin-Williams, shades of green have dominated 2022 trendcasting reports across...
INTERIOR DESIGN
southernhospitalityblog.com

New Office Guest Room with Trundle Bed

I finally got the new office/guest room mostly done and photographed, so I’m excited to share it with all of you today. I’ll do a disclaimer on this room since I know from a few comments I’ve gotten when I shared progress on Instagram that not everyone will like my design style and how I’ve put it all together. Some will think I put way too much furniture in here and some won’t like the drapes and wallpaper together. That’s all fine! I am confident in what I like and I love it, so I hope you enjoy it too. It has a lot of my favorite things.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Our Favorite Home Design Discoveries of 2021

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. As December draws to a close, we at AT are taking a look back at what we’ve been up to since January. There were new houses to tour, old decor to repurpose, and style-centric TV shows to stream. We decorated, we decluttered, and we dated. But one of our absolute favorite things from the past year has been discovering new (or relatively new) home design brands and bringing them to your attention. From a Japanese company famous for minimalism to a boho-chic shopper’s paradise, these are the home design brands we fell in love with in 2021.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Apartment Therapy

24K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Saving the world, one room at a time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy