Hamptons.com

Andrea Feinberg of AndreaBeadazzles Talks Russian Style Bead Embroidery

Andrea Feinberg is a self-taught bead artist on Long Island, NY who began the jewelry brand AndreaBeadazzles several years ago. She has been able to combine her business and marketing background with her artistic energy to create a business that thrives across the East End and on the online marketplace!
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
hotnewhiphop.com

Cardi B Gifts Offset $2 Million For His Birthday, Stumbles While Making It Rain

What do you get somebody who already has everything for their birthday? Money. That's what you get them... Money. And a whole lot of it. Atlanta rapper Offset celebrated his belated birthday this week at the club with his wife, New York rapper Cardi B. They arrived at the party with $100,000 in singles, ready to throw the cash out to dancers in their vicinity. However, that wasn't all the money they walked in with. As a surprise gift to her man, Cardi B stepped out with a gigantic cheque, handing it to Offset for his birthday. The amount was $2,000,000.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Hello Magazine

Celine Dion delights fans with rare family Christmas photograph

Celine Dion gave fans a reason to celebrate this holiday season when she took to social media to share a rare family photograph. The superstar singer has been posting several Christmas-themed challenges for her fans via her Instagram Stories. The latest saw her issue one while also including an adorable...
HipHopDX.com

50 Cent Reveals His Celebrity Crush As He Ponders New Show: 'She Was Just It'

50 Cent may be in a relationship with Cuban Linx, but an old crush refuses to die. On Tuesday (December 21), the television mogul shared a throwback photo of five members of The Cosby Show cast, which included Phylicia Rashad, the family matriarch. At the same time, he pondered doing an updated version of the classic sitcom.
wonderwall.com

Eva Longoria gives off sun-soaked holiday vibes in stunning swimsuit pic

Christmas just hits different in Southern California. While much of the country is bundling up and shoveling snow, Eva Longoria is catching rays and showing off her enviable body in the Los Angeles sunshine. In a newly-posted Instagram image, the former "Desperate Housewives" star donned a pink one-piece swimsuit with...
realitytitbit.com

Is Heather Rae El Moussa pregnant after 'The Big I Do' wedding to Tarek?

Rumors surrounding whether Heather Rae El Moussa could be pregnant are doing the rounds, after fans watched her tie the knot with HGTV star Tarek. We debunked the rumors to find out what’s happening. The Selling Sunset cast member’s relationship to Flipping 101 host Tarek El Moussa has been...
Fox 19

Local embroidery artist creates surreal pet portraits

Local embroidery artist creates surreal pet portraits
Footwear News

Oprah Dances in White Jersey Dress and Comfy Flats For Christmas Party

Tis the season for celebration. Oprah decked the halls of her California home to celebrate the holidays in style. The talk show host was surrounded by family and friends for the festivities, including a babbling baby Luca, which they celebrated with exciting song and dance. The front porch of her abode was scattered in baby blue, white, and gold balloons in order to celebrate the new baby’s safe arrival thanks to what Winfrey calls “The Policy.” In her post to Instagram, Oprah writes, “Everyone who is spending Christmas at my house has to be vaccinated, boosted, tested, and quarantined. Stedman calls...
TrendHunter.com

Herb Mixology Kits

The ‘Garden Party Mixology Gift Set’ is great for beginner cocktail enthusiasts or those looking for a new hobby. The gift set comes with a glass infusion flask, a wooden citrus reamer, a stainless steel jigger, and a rosemary terracotta grow kit. The terracotta pot contains a passive...
akc.org

What’s in your breeder kit?

With the holidays fast approaching, don’t forget gifts for your dogs and puppies! Tractor Supply Company has a wide variety of Kong toys of all sizes for the canines in your life. From the traditional style, perfect for stuffing with tasty food; to bones, balls, and more. Visit your local Tractor Supply Company and pick up some Kong toys for your pups today!
TrendHunter.com

15 DIY Food Kits

Learning how to cook and prepare food is sometimes a daunting task, but various companies offering DIY food kits make the task more manageable. When making ramen, there are numerous steps to make the perfect bowl. Crafty Ramen Market has put together ramen kits that contain freshly prepared noodles, broth, and ingredients that consumers can cook in less than 20 minutes. Crafty Ramen Market considers different dietary restrictions and creates kits that contain meat and ones that are vegan.
