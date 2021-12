Sex and the City actress Kristin Davis has admitted that the initial responses to the And Just Like That cast appearances made her "angry." Speaking to The Sunday Times' Style Magazine, the 56-year-old star lambasted trolls and critics who've made rude or disparaging comments about the way she and fellow cast members Sarah Jessica Parker and Cynthia Nixon look now. "Everyone wants to comment, pro or nay or whatever, on our hair and our faces and our this and our that," Davis said. "The level of intensity of it was a shock."

