Mississippi State

New St. Louis port bringing container ships up the Mississippi will revolutionize Midwest shipping, officials say

By Gloria Lloyd
St. Louis Business Journal
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The economic impact of a proposal to build a new Mississippi River port...

www.bizjournals.com

St. Louis Business Journal

Kwame Building Group celebrates 30th anniversary

St. Louis-based construction management firm, Kwame Building Group, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. One of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services, KWAME has completed more than 6,000 projects and manages more than $300 million of work annually, with more than 75% of their work from repeat clients. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. Founded in 1991 by CEO Tony Thompson, KWAME developed strong niches in major public and private construction sectors including aviation, education, entertainment, healthcare, government facilities, wastewater treatment centers and light-rail systems. The employee-owned firm provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. Current keystone projects include St. Louis’ new Major League Soccer Stadium, the Great Rivers Greenway Brickline greenway, ongoing work at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the Cervantes Convention Center expansion project at The America’s Center and the $1.8 billion addition to the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. In 1995, KWAME constructed the ​​Airfield Lighting Control System at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. This initial project has led to a 26-year, ongoing relationship with the airport as well as additional projects at airports nationwide including Orlando International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. KWAME’s work at Lambert International Airport has been honored with The American Concrete Pavement Association’s Excellence in Concrete Paving Award and Engineering News-Record’s Midwest Best Project of the Year. Other notable projects include the St. Louis Cardinal Stadium modernization, more than one dozen schools in the Dallas Independent School District, the City of St. Louis Justice Center and repeat work for the Metropolitan Sewer District and Missouri Department of Transportation. As a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), KWAME has a long-standing commitment to M/WBE success. With more than 75 percent of the firm’s workforce consisting of minority and female professionals, KWAME is committed to ensuring diversity within its own workforce and among teaming partners. KWAME’s original headquarters was located on Maryland Avenue in Clayton, Missouri. In 2002, KWAME relocated to the seven-story Jack Thompson Square building on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis, owned and developed by CEO Tony Thompson. KWAME has long supported various education and mentorship programs focused on growth, development and leadership of young professionals. Thompson and his wife, Kim, founded The Kwame Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization that creates opportunities for youth in underserved communities through mentorship and scholarships. ABOUT KWAME BUILDING GROUP, INC. Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2021, the employee-owned company provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.
SEATTLE, WA
Mississippi State
Mississippi Business
Mississippi State
Missouri Business
St. Louis, MO
Saint Louis, MO
Missouri Industry
Saint Louis, MO Business
Saint Louis, MO Industry
St. Louis Business Journal

See what City Foundry's Phase 2, including the region's first mass timber office building, will look like as construction begins (PHOTOS)

The second phase of the $300 million City Foundry redevelopment, with a high-rise apartment complex, a wooden office building and retail, will start construction in January. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
RETAIL
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis startup that provides automation technology finds niche with mortgage lenders

When David Karandish publicly launched artificial intelligence startup Capacity in June 2018, the startup had about 35 employees. Three years later, it now has a team of 87. A key component of that growth: the mortgage industry. As the startup expands, Capacity has found a niche in providing its technology to mortgage lenders. The St. Louis startup earlier this month announced it has developed what it contends is an “industry-first support automation platform” designed to help mortgage lenders and their borrowers more easily close on real estate deals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Business Journal

St. Louis' largest MBA programs

Information on The List was supplied by individual colleges and universities and college/university representatives through questionnaires and could not be independently verified by the St. Louis Business Journal. Local is defined as St. Louis, St. Charles, Lincoln, Warren, Franklin, Washington and Jefferson counties and the city of St. Louis in...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Business Journal

Key to winning European Lambert flight: A $2.5M pledge from St. Louis businesses

St. Louis had been the largest U.S. city without a nonstop flight to Europe. Lambert airport's leader said new "regional support" was key to changing that. © 2021 American City Business Journals. All rights reserved. Use of and/or registration on any portion of this site constitutes acceptance of our User Agreement (updated 1/1/21) and Privacy Policy and Cookie Statement (updated 7/20/21). The material on this site may not be reproduced, distributed, transmitted, cached or otherwise used, except with the prior written permission of American City Business Journals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis Business Journal

Illinois announces federal emergency disaster declaration for those impacted by tornadoes

The federal government has approved Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s request for an emergency disaster declaration to help communities impacted by last week's tornadoes. The declaration will provide financial support to local communities for storm-related losses or costs incurred in response to the storms, the governor’s office said in a news release Tuesday. In total, six tornadoes were confirmed throughout Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
St. Louis Business Journal

The St. Louis Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

