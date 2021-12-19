New St. Louis port bringing container ships up the Mississippi will revolutionize Midwest shipping, officials say

St. Louis-based construction management firm, Kwame Building Group, is celebrating its 30th anniversary. One of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services, KWAME has completed more than 6,000 projects and manages more than $300 million of work annually, with more than 75% of their work from repeat clients. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. Founded in 1991 by CEO Tony Thompson, KWAME developed strong niches in major public and private construction sectors including aviation, education, entertainment, healthcare, government facilities, wastewater treatment centers and light-rail systems. The employee-owned firm provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. Current keystone projects include St. Louis’ new Major League Soccer Stadium, the Great Rivers Greenway Brickline greenway, ongoing work at St. Louis Lambert International Airport, the Cervantes Convention Center expansion project at The America’s Center and the $1.8 billion addition to the Washington State Convention Center in Seattle. In 1995, KWAME constructed the ​​Airfield Lighting Control System at St. Louis Lambert International Airport. This initial project has led to a 26-year, ongoing relationship with the airport as well as additional projects at airports nationwide including Orlando International Airport, Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. KWAME’s work at Lambert International Airport has been honored with The American Concrete Pavement Association’s Excellence in Concrete Paving Award and Engineering News-Record’s Midwest Best Project of the Year. Other notable projects include the St. Louis Cardinal Stadium modernization, more than one dozen schools in the Dallas Independent School District, the City of St. Louis Justice Center and repeat work for the Metropolitan Sewer District and Missouri Department of Transportation. As a Minority Business Enterprise (MBE), KWAME has a long-standing commitment to M/WBE success. With more than 75 percent of the firm’s workforce consisting of minority and female professionals, KWAME is committed to ensuring diversity within its own workforce and among teaming partners. KWAME’s original headquarters was located on Maryland Avenue in Clayton, Missouri. In 2002, KWAME relocated to the seven-story Jack Thompson Square building on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis, owned and developed by CEO Tony Thompson. KWAME has long supported various education and mentorship programs focused on growth, development and leadership of young professionals. Thompson and his wife, Kim, founded The Kwame Foundation, a non-profit charitable organization that creates opportunities for youth in underserved communities through mentorship and scholarships. ABOUT KWAME BUILDING GROUP, INC. Kwame Building Group, Inc. (KWAME) is one of the nation’s top pure construction management firms, dedicating 100 percent of its resources to project management services. Celebrating its 30-year anniversary in 2021, the employee-owned company provides estimating, scheduling, project planning, value engineering and other project management services as an independent advocate for owners and developers. KWAME’s public and private sector projects include educational facilities, major airports nationwide, light-rail systems, hospitals, wastewater treatment facilities and government facilities. KWAME is headquartered in St. Louis with division offices in Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle. For more information, visit www.kwamebuildinggroup.com or call (314) 862-5344.

