At the turn of the 2010s, Mississippi State started to break through in the NFL and the Bulldogs have been sending players to the pros just about every year since. The Bulldogs have mostly made their mark on the defensive side of the ball. 15 players are playing on defenses around the league or are on rosters in 2021. Five of those are big-time defensive linemen led by Fletcher Cox, Jeffery Simmons and Chris Jones. MSU has also produced some impact linebackers and defensive backs.

