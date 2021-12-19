ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wolves 0-0 Chelsea: Covid Stricken Blues Battle Hard Against Wolves

By Rob Calcutt
 5 days ago

An injury and Covid-19 affected Chelsea secured a point away at Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The first half saw the hosts take the lead through Daniel Podence, but it was ruled out for offside.

Chelsea made a huge improvement in the second half though, but were unable to find a winner on their travels.

The Blues were only able to name 17 players in their matchday squad due to injuries and seven positive cases of Covid-19.

N'Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah were the midfield duo for the day, with Thomas Tuchel opting for the same front three that faced Everton during the week.

From the get go, Chelsea were on the front foot against Wolves.

A corner for the visitors was dealt with easily, with the hosts the having a chance for themselves down the other end soon after.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pYvfs_0dR3yYjr00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Wolves began to find their rhythm but the Blues defence were able to limit the danger.

There wasn't much happening after an early bit of pressure from both sides as they try put pressure on each other.

Reece James and Mason Mount combined well down the right, but the subsequent corner was dealt with.

Soon after, Wolves though they took the lead through Podence, but the linesman raised his flag for offside. A wake up call for the Blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dyl0i_0dR3yYjr00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Despite the goal being ruled out, the hosts built on their momentum and enjoy more spells in possession.

Chalobah did well to win the Blues a free kick in the Wolves half, but James' cross was collected by the goalkeeper.

There was a slight pause in play as Conor Coady required some treatment for the home side.

Mount saw his effort from the edge of the box blocked, a somewhat half chance from the Blues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iDCIe_0dR3yYjr00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Chalobah received a yellow card for a late challenge on Raul Jimenez, who was looking to break away.

Antonio Rudiger was also booked soon after.

Christian Pulisic was able to take the ball round Jose Sa but the angle was too tight for the American to get a shot away.

Blues defenders Chalobah and Silva then collided with each other in an attempt to win the ball but both were able to continue, albeit the former only just able to.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hlCnB_0dR3yYjr00
IMAGO / Action Plus

Leander Dendoncker had a huge chance to head Wolves into the lead as he was completely unmarked, but it was straight at Edouard Mendy.

Podence had his second chance to test the goalkeeper, but his audacious effort from near the half-way line was nowhere near the goal.

Chelsea applied some pressure towards the latter stages of the first half, but were unable to create any clear cut chances.

The referee blew the whistle for half time, with the score at 0-0.

At the start of the second half, Saul Niguez came on to replace the injured Chalobah.

Early pressure from the hosts required Chelsea to defend and they were able to do so with ease.

James found space on the right hand side and sent a couple of balls into the box, but he wasn't able to find any of his teammates.

Pulisic was next to create a chance for the Blues, with his low cross cleared by Romas Saiss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SCM40_0dR3yYjr00
IMAGO / PA Images

Marcos Alonso saw a shot smack against the post, but the linesman's flag was correctly raised.

The Blues had certainly stepped up a level in this second half as they looked to break down the Wolves backline.

Mateo Kovacic made his first appearance in a blue shirt since the end of October as he replaced Hakim Ziyech.

Again Chelsea looked a lot more confident going forward in the second half, a big improvement from the opening 45 minutes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zIOlT_0dR3yYjr00
IMAGO / Sportimage

Wolves were able to launch a counter attack, but the final ball was poor and intercepted by the Chelsea defence.

Pulisic had the Blues' nest chance of the game as he was played through by Alonso, but Sa was there to deny him from close range.

A lofted ball over the top of the defence was met by Mount, but was unable to make the most of the chance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNFe5_0dR3yYjr00
IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Rudiger had a great chance late on to sneak a winner for Chelsea, but he headed a corner over the bar.

The referee soon blew for full time, with the points shared at Molineux.

5 Things Learned: Brentford 0-2 Chelsea | Carabao Cup

A COVID-ravaged Chelsea faced off against Brentford in the quarter-final of the Carabao Cup, a competition the Blues last reached the final of in 2019, and last won in 2015. With several first-team players testing positive in recent days, and injuries to the likes of Andreas Christensen, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Ben Chilwell, debuts were afforded to teenagers Harvey Vale, Xavier Simons and Jude Soonsup-Bell.
Confirmed Teams: Brentford vs Chelsea | Carabao Cup

Chelsea face Brentford in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday evening in the Brentford Community Stadium. Thomas Tuchel's side head to the Bees in their final clash before Christmas, knowing that a victory would see them into the semi-finals of the competition. The Blues have been below par in recent weeks,...
Tuchel Praises Kepa for Performance Against Brentford as Chelsea Reach Semi-Finals of Carabao Cup

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has praised goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga following his performance on Wednesday evening in his side's 2-0 win over Brentford in the Carabao Cup. The Spaniard stopped several Brentford chances from finding the back of the net, including two free headers in the first half that could have led to a completely different scoreline.
Daily Mail

An 18-year-old wonderkid, a player who cruelly got injured just before he was to be selected by Gareth Southgate for the first time and ANOTHER talented right-back... TEN uncapped players who could still make England's 2022 World Cup squad

The 2022 World Cup kicks off on November 21, giving players the best part of 11 months to prove to England manager Gareth Southgate why they deserve to make the flight to Qatar. There are, of course, players who can be confident about making the plane but others find themselves...
SPORTS
