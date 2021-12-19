Wolves 0-0 Chelsea: Covid Stricken Blues Battle Hard Against Wolves

An injury and Covid-19 affected Chelsea secured a point away at Wolves on Sunday afternoon.

The first half saw the hosts take the lead through Daniel Podence, but it was ruled out for offside.

Chelsea made a huge improvement in the second half though, but were unable to find a winner on their travels.

The Blues were only able to name 17 players in their matchday squad due to injuries and seven positive cases of Covid-19.

N'Golo Kante and Trevoh Chalobah were the midfield duo for the day, with Thomas Tuchel opting for the same front three that faced Everton during the week.

From the get go, Chelsea were on the front foot against Wolves.

A corner for the visitors was dealt with easily, with the hosts the having a chance for themselves down the other end soon after.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Wolves began to find their rhythm but the Blues defence were able to limit the danger.

There wasn't much happening after an early bit of pressure from both sides as they try put pressure on each other.

Reece James and Mason Mount combined well down the right, but the subsequent corner was dealt with.

Soon after, Wolves though they took the lead through Podence, but the linesman raised his flag for offside. A wake up call for the Blues.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Despite the goal being ruled out, the hosts built on their momentum and enjoy more spells in possession.

Chalobah did well to win the Blues a free kick in the Wolves half, but James' cross was collected by the goalkeeper.

There was a slight pause in play as Conor Coady required some treatment for the home side.

Mount saw his effort from the edge of the box blocked, a somewhat half chance from the Blues.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Chalobah received a yellow card for a late challenge on Raul Jimenez, who was looking to break away.

Antonio Rudiger was also booked soon after.

Christian Pulisic was able to take the ball round Jose Sa but the angle was too tight for the American to get a shot away.

Blues defenders Chalobah and Silva then collided with each other in an attempt to win the ball but both were able to continue, albeit the former only just able to.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Leander Dendoncker had a huge chance to head Wolves into the lead as he was completely unmarked, but it was straight at Edouard Mendy.

Podence had his second chance to test the goalkeeper, but his audacious effort from near the half-way line was nowhere near the goal.

Chelsea applied some pressure towards the latter stages of the first half, but were unable to create any clear cut chances.

The referee blew the whistle for half time, with the score at 0-0.

At the start of the second half, Saul Niguez came on to replace the injured Chalobah.

Early pressure from the hosts required Chelsea to defend and they were able to do so with ease.

James found space on the right hand side and sent a couple of balls into the box, but he wasn't able to find any of his teammates.

Pulisic was next to create a chance for the Blues, with his low cross cleared by Romas Saiss.

IMAGO / PA Images

Marcos Alonso saw a shot smack against the post, but the linesman's flag was correctly raised.

The Blues had certainly stepped up a level in this second half as they looked to break down the Wolves backline.

Mateo Kovacic made his first appearance in a blue shirt since the end of October as he replaced Hakim Ziyech.

Again Chelsea looked a lot more confident going forward in the second half, a big improvement from the opening 45 minutes.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Wolves were able to launch a counter attack, but the final ball was poor and intercepted by the Chelsea defence.

Pulisic had the Blues' nest chance of the game as he was played through by Alonso, but Sa was there to deny him from close range.

A lofted ball over the top of the defence was met by Mount, but was unable to make the most of the chance.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Rudiger had a great chance late on to sneak a winner for Chelsea, but he headed a corner over the bar.

The referee soon blew for full time, with the points shared at Molineux.

Follow Absolute Chelsea on: Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube