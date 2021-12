Tonight, five classic Sega Genesis games were given a surprise release for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. While the news is certainly exciting, a lot of Switch owners are disappointed that Super Nintendo games have seemingly been forgotten. It's been a few months since Nintendo updated the titles available, and there are still a number of notable options missing. Games like Super Mario RPG: Legend of the Seven Stars and Earthbound are both missing in action, and have been requested by fans for quite some time. It's understandable why Sega Genesis and Nintendo 64 are getting the most attention, but fans are hoping the SNES will receive more games in the future!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 8 DAYS AGO