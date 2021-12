The new Mass Effect will use theUnreal Engine, probably the Unreal Engine 5, given the timing of the development, as in fact confirmed by Brenon Holmes on Twitter, one of the producers of the game. Holmes’ message leaves room for few interpretations, given that it is a job announcement in which talented programmers with experience with the graphics engine of Epic Games, version 4 or 5, are sought to work on the new Mass Effect. Clearer than that.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO