Disney+ has confirmed a brand new TV series that is in the works for the streaming service with Disney Branded Television confirmed to be in early development on Noggin, an adaptation of the John Corey Whaley book. Writer Scott Weinger pitched the project to Disney. Though best known to some for his role in Full House and voicing Aladdin in the original animated movie Weinger has transitioned into a seasoned TV writer, penning episodes of The Muppets, Black-ish, and The Neighbors. Deadline first reported the news, revealing that the series is being described as "part Fault in Our Stars and part coming-of-age science-fiction."

TV SERIES ・ 8 DAYS AGO