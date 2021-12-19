ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo police commissioner Lockwood to step down

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo police commissioner Byron Lockwood will step down early next year.

The Buffalo News reported the police department veteran announced at a police function Friday that he will depart at the end of February.

Lockwood has been with the department, the largest in upstate New York, for 38 years. He was the deputy commissioner in 2018 when Mayor Byron Brown picked him to replace Daniel Derenda, who had resigned.

As commissioner, Lockwood oversaw the police department’s implementation of body-worn cameras and its accreditation through a state program that sets uniform standards for law enforcement.

The department came under national scrutiny last year when video showed Buffalo police in riot gear pushing a 75-year-old protester to the ground, knocking him unconscious.

The protester, Martin Gugino, spent about a month in the hospital with a fractured skull and brain injury. A grand jury declined to indict two officers on felony assault charges.

It wasn’t immediately known who would replace Lockwood.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Agencies step up enforcement on highway known for chases

WICKENBURG, Ariz. (AP) — Arizona authorities are stepping up enforcement on a rural highway known for deadly crashes. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is directing its deputies to increase patrols on U.S. Route 93 near the community of Congress, and the state Department of Public Safety in recent months has conducted special enforcement details, abc15.com reported.
WICKENBURG, AZ
The Associated Press

Off-duty Honolulu officer arrested for alleged assault

HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu police have arrested an off-duty police officer for alleged assault as part of an investigation into an accidental shooting that injured a man. Police responded to a report of “an accidental discharge of a firearm” in Niu Valley at about 12:55 a.m. Thursday, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.
HONOLULU, HI
The Associated Press

Sri Lanka cop fatally shoots 4 officers in former war zone

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — A policeman opened fire on a group of fellow officers in Sri Lanka, killing four of them and wounding three others, a police spokesman said Saturday. The shooting occurred Friday night inside a police station in the small town of Thirukkovil in eastern Sri...
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

692K+
Followers
366K+
Post
314M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy