Cedar Rapids, IA

Driver hits officer while fleeing before officer fires gun

 5 days ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — Cedar Rapids police are still searching for a driver who hit an officer with a vehicle before fleeing after a traffic stop.

Police said that the officer fired at the fleeing vehicle after being struck by the vehicle shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday.

The confrontation began when the officer tried to pull the vehicle over in Cedar Rapids but the driver refused to stop. After a short chase the vehicle stopped when the road reached a dead end at a construction site. But when the officer got out to confront the driver, the vehicle spun around and accelerated toward the officer.

Officials said the officer sustained minor injuries when he was struck by the vehicle.

Police did not immediately identify the officer. Officials said Saturday that they were still searching for the driver who fled.

