AN EPIC DUO WILL COVER THE OLYMPIC GAMES FOR VIEWERS IN SWEDEN

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThey once won a gold medal together with Team Sweden at the 2006 Olympics, now they'll provide coverage of the 2022 Games for people in their home country. Former NHL stars Henrik Lundqvist and Peter Forsberg are joining forces to cover hockey at the Winter Olympics...

