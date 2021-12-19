Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This is the most haunted restaurant in Illinois, according to Food NetworkJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Most bused migrants to Chicago came from El Paso: El Paso mayor says he will halt the practiceJennifer GeerChicago, IL
You can help the Shedd Aquarium name this rescued sea otterJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Rescued sea otter at the Shedd Aquarium needs your immediate attentionMark StarChicago, IL
Charity Works To Let You Donate Leftover Candy To The TroopsJus4NetChicago, IL
Related
markerzone.com
DEREK FORBORT LEVELS JOE VELENO UP HIGH, NO CALL (VIDEO)
Considering Red Wings' forward Michael Rasmussen has a hearing for high-sticking Boston's David Krejci, this hit should probably warrant the same. Forbort crushed Joe Veleno and probably deserved a penalty. I mean, if you are going to make a big to-do over a high-stick, it is the least the league could do.
markerzone.com
BLACKHAWKS AND FLYERS COMPLETE MINOR DEAL, CHICAGO'S SECOND TRADE OF THE DAY
Just over an hour after trading 2018 first round pick Nicolas Beaudin to the Montreal Canadiens, the Chicago Blackhawks have completed a second trade on Wednesday, this time with the Philadelphia Flyers. The Blackhawks have traded Pennsylvania native Evan Barratt to the Flyers in exchange for defenceman Cooper Zech. Barratt,...
markerzone.com
JOHN TORTORELLA CONFIRMS A SETBACK IN SEAN COUTURIER'S REHAB
Sean Couturier is one of, if not THE, most important Philadelphia Flyers at the moment, and his back injury is keeping him from the lineup to start the 2022-23 season. John Tortorella has the guys playing exactly how they need to in order to win - at least, six games in - but getting Couturier back was always a massive piece of this puzzle.
markerzone.com
ISLANDERS PLACE FORMER FIRST ROUND PICK ON WAIVERS
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, the New York Islanders have placed 2016 first round pick Kieffer Bellows on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the AHL's Bridgeport Islanders. Bellows, 24, was the 19th overall pick in 2016 and hasn't really lived up to expectations as a first round...
markerzone.com
FLEURY WINKS AND FLASHES THE TEETH AFTER ABSOLUTELY ROBBING DEBRINCAT (VIDEO)
Sometimes, even seeing isn't believing. Alex DeBrincat of the Ottawa Senators could only smile in disbelief Thursday night as his team faced the Minnesota Wild and netminder Marc-Andre Fleury. Fleury wasn't off to the best of starts so far this season, but he's still Marc-Andre Fleury, and capable of making massive saves at any given time. He put that on full display here.
markerzone.com
GEMEL SMITH PULLS ADAM GAUDETTE OFF THE BENCH AND SNUFFS HIM (VIDEO)
Gemel Smith is not known for his fighting acumen. In 9 AHL seasons, he has just six fighting majors. But tonight, something came over him when he yanked Marlies' forward Adam Gaudette off the bench and dropped the gloves; Gaudette never really obliged, but Smith still landed one really clean punch.
markerzone.com
BLUE JACKETS CALL UP 2022 SIXTH OVERALL PICK, ADAM BOQVIST OUT MULTIPLE WEEKS WITH LOWER-BODY INJURY
The Columbus Blue Jackets announced on Wednesday that they've called up 2022 sixth overall pick, David Jiricek, from the AHL's Cleveland Monsters. Jiricek, 18, was off to a pretty solid start to his professional career here in North America. In five games with Cleveland, the Klatovy (Czechia) native had four assists, two penalty minutes and was a plus-two.
markerzone.com
PROGRESS ON COYOTES' VISITORS SPACES IS CAUSE FOR CONCERN W/ HOME OPENER TWO DAYS AWAY
The Arizona Coyotes' temporary home -- Arizona State's Mullett Arena -- was flagged by the NHL as insufficient, specifically with regards to standards of amenities for visiting teams. The team was forced to make alterations to the facility before their first home game, which is scheduled for this Friday. A...
markerzone.com
VANCOUVER CANUCKS ACQUIRE DEFENSEMAN ETHAN BEAR FROM HURRICANES
The Carolina Hurricanes have traded defenseman Ethan Bear and Lane Pederson to the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 5th round pick. Elliotte Friedman reports that Carolina did retain $400,000 in salary on the trade as well. Carolina acquired Bear during the summer of 2021 in exchange for forward Warren...
markerzone.com
PAIR OF PLAYERS PUT ON WAIVER WIRE ON OCTOBER 28TH, ONE FOR CONTRACT TERMINATION
According to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman, a pair players were put on waivers on Friday afternoon at 2 p.m. ET. The Minnesota Wild have placed defenceman Dakota Mermis on regular waivers, while the Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Lukas Klok on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract termination. Mermis,...
markerzone.com
THERE IS A CONCERNING NUMBER OF EMPTY SEATS AT MULLETT ARENA FOR ARIZONA'S HOME OPENER
The Arizona Coyotes' home opener is tonight, and generally the vibe looks pretty good at Mullett Arena. At least, before the hockey game started. That said, there are still lots of vacant seats, which is super concerning given the fact that there are only 5,000 of them. If they can't sell out their home opener, which games can they sell out?
markerzone.com
ALEX FORMENTON'S CONTRACT SITUATION POTENTIALLY OVERSHADOWED BY 2018 WJC SCANDAL
The Ottawa Senators had a great offseason; depending who you ask, they may have had the best offseason. Landing Alex DeBrincat, Claude Giroux, and Cam Talbot, the Senators completely retooled their offense and goaltending. Their defense still needs work, but all in all GM Pierre Dorion did a fine job.
markerzone.com
TWO FIGHTS START OFF THE WILD-SENATORS GAME
Just eight seconds into the Minnesota Wild vs Ottawa Senators matchup, Brandon Duhaime and Austin Watson dropped the gloves in a spirted bout:. The two fought during their teams' matchup last season in November. Watson eventually made his way back to the locker room for what appeared to be a cut hand.
markerzone.com
OILERS FAN STARTS TEEING OFF ON FELLOW SPECTATOR AND STARTS HUGE FIGHT (VIDEO)
I have no idea why the number of fan-fights has gone up (or if that is even the case, statistically), but I have a hunch that the general state of the world has people on edge. Simple as that. Now, this video has to be a couple weeks old, as...
markerzone.com
LOGAN THOMPSON DROPS FRANK VATRANO AFTER COLLISION (VIDEO)
How can anyone not be rooting for this fella right now?. Logan Thompson went from playing at Brock University, to the East Coast league, the AHL, and eventually got a shot in the NHL after Vegas simply ran out of options. And my, oh my, has he taken the baton and run with it. On top of playing just great hockey for the Vegas Golden Knights, he is also just a likable guy.
markerzone.com
SENS COACH INDICATES CAM TALBOT MAY BE BACK MUCH SOONER THAN EXPECTED
The acquisition of goaltender Cam Talbot over the summer was a big one for the Ottawa Senators. The team, which has long struggled with goaltending, was able to ditch the oft-injured Matt Murray and get Talbot to Ottawa without giving up much in return. And then Talbot got injured. The...
markerzone.com
12-YEAR NHL VETERAN DEVAN DUBNYK ANNOUNCES RETIREMENT FROM PROFESSIONAL HOCKEY
After parts of 12 seasons in the National Hockey League, goaltender Devan Dubnyk has decided to hang up his skates and has joined the NHL Network as an analyst. Dubnyk made his regular season debut with the NHL Network on Thursday after making appearances during the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs.
markerzone.com
OTTAWA'S HEAD COACH SAYS THERE IS A CHANCE JOSH NORRIS WON'T PLAY AGAIN THIS SEASON
The prognosis of Josh Norris' shoulder injury, sustained Saturday vs. Arizona, initially had the forward missing at least two weeks. Ottawa head coach DJ Smith said today, however, that he will miss a lot more time than originally believed. Norris hurt his shoulder on a face-off, and the extent of...
markerzone.com
DETROIT'S RASMUSSEN HANDED MULTI-GAME SUSPENSION FOR HIGH-STICKING BOSTON'S KREJCI
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen has been suspended two games for high-sticking Bruins' center David Krejci. That is a pretty hefty suspension considering Krejci was not injured as a result of the high-stick (but he was injured on the play,...
markerzone.com
DETROIT'S RASMUSSEN EARNS A HEARING FOR PLAY THAT TOOK DAVID KREJCI OUT OF THE GAME
The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced today that Detroit Red Wings forward Michael Rasmussen will have a hearing for high-sticking Bruins' center David Krejci. Krejci was injured and would leave the game after the play, but not because of the high-stick. Rasmussen threw a hit - which left Krejci injured - and followed through with a high-stick after the fact.
Comments / 2