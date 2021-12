CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video features an interview with Cleveland Mayor-elect Justin Bibb and 3News' Mark Naymik on November 3, 2021. 2021 marked a year of significant political change in Cleveland and Northeast Ohio. While Frank Jackson served out his final days after 16 years as Cleveland's mayor, voters went to the polls to select his replacement. Also, Ohio's 11th Congressional district has a new representative, and there will be a new member of the U.S. Senate from the Buckeye State after next year.

OHIO STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO