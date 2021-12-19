ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations on the rise in California

By Shelby Nelson, Erin Myers
 5 days ago

As cases of COVID-19 rise throughout California and the United States, an increasing number of people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room, worrying health officials that the surge could potentially strain health care systems.

As of Saturday, there were 3,915 hospitalizations due to confirmed and suspected COVID-19 cases across California, according to the state public health data. As of Friday in L.A. County, hospitalizations were up by nearly 31% as compared to two weeks ago, according to an L.A. Times analysis .

Erin Myers and Shelby Nelson report for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 19, 2021.

carlos rodriguez
5d ago

With so many vaccinated in California and New York, the 2 states with the most vaccinated people are the leaders in A spike of Covid. hmmm. This vaccine has a different purpose I'm not sure what but protecting people from Covid is not it.

Katrina Hintze
5d ago

Less than 4,000 in a state the size of California is MINUSCULE and CERTAINLY not worth a statewide mask mandate. This proves it’s not about health or flattening the curve…just spreading fear to better control the masses.

Claudia Von Buening
5d ago

how many of them are really Covid and NOT the flu? Nobody died of Omicron in Africa, let that sink in

KTLA

L.A. County reports nearly 10,000 new COVID cases amid omicron surge

Los Angeles County on Friday reported nearly 10,000 new coronavirus cases as the omicron variant continued its rapid spread throughout California. The county reported 9,988 new cases Friday, 8,633 on Thursday and 6,509 the day before. Those numbers represent major, successive increases from the week before, when L.A. County’s daily case rates hovered closer to 2,000 cases. […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

Omicron variant is latest blow to pandemic-weary front-line workers

Staff absences for COVID-19 tripled this month in London’s hospitals, and nearly 10% of the city’s firefighters called out sick. In New York, about 2,700 police officers were absent earlier this week — twice the number who are ill on an average day. And on Cape Cod in Massachusetts, grocery worker Judy Snarsky says she’s […]
LABOR ISSUES
KTLA

COVID cases in L.A. County doubled Wednesday over previous day

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Los Angeles County on Wednesday more than doubled over the previous day, health officials announced. A total of 6,509 new cases were reported Wednesday, reflecting one of the steepest rises the county has seen over the course of the pandemic, the Department of Public Health said. “This steep […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

California will expand COVID testing site hours, send kits to students

Faced with the rapidly spreading Omicron variant of the coronavirus, state officials unveiled plans Wednesday to provide rapid coronavirus tests for students in K-12 public schools and expand hours at busy screening sites. Those efforts, along with a previously announced requirement that healthcare workers must receive a vaccine booster, are the latest steps aimed at […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
KTLA

CDC shortens COVID-19 isolation period for health workers

Worried that a new COVID-19 wave could overwhelm understaffed U.S. hospitals, federal officials on Thursday loosened rules that call on health care workers to stay out of work for 10 days if they test positive. Those workers now will be allowed to come back to work after seven days if they test negative and don’t have symptoms. […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
KTLA

New 2022 California traffic safety laws highlighted by CHP

New traffic safety-related laws are about to go into effect in California this upcoming Jan. 1, and CHP this week sought to alert the public about the changes for 2022. The bills were signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom after being approved by state lawmakers in this latest legislative session, according to the California Highway Patrol. […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

2 dead in submerged car in San Francisco

Heavy overnight rains in Northern California left two people dead in a submerged car as authorities on Thursday ordered evacuations for a fire-scarred Southern California canyon area because of possible mud and debris flows. Firefighters in Millbrae, just south of San Francisco, rescued two people who had climbed atop a vehicle at a flooded underpass. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

