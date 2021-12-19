Las Vegas police officer seriously injured in crash
Authorities in Las Vegas report an officer was injured in a crash that occurred over the weekend.
Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau reported on its social media that one of its motorcycle officers was seriously injured after a vehicle stalled and caused a three-vehicle crash.
The officer was alert and aware of his surroundings after the incident, according to authorities. No immediate word on other injuries in the collision.
