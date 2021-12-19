ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police officer seriously injured in crash

By Jordan Gartner
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
Authorities in Las Vegas report an officer was injured in a crash that occurred over the weekend.

Sunday, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau reported on its social media that one of its motorcycle officers was seriously injured after a vehicle stalled and caused a three-vehicle crash.

The officer was alert and aware of his surroundings after the incident, according to authorities. No immediate word on other injuries in the collision.

donna
5d ago

Being a motorcycle cop in Las Vegas takes a special kind of person. Drivers in this city are some of the worst. I used to drive a motorcycle and now I wouldn’t as people just give no respect to motorcycles. Hope this cop is ok.

Deth Bounnhingyong
5d ago

goes to show how dangerous a stalled car is on the highway. 3 seconds looking down at your phone on the highway can cause death.

DARLA NEWCOMB
5d ago

Our prayers are with the officer and their family. Law enforcement officers never receive the appreciation they deserve. Our prayers and support always.

