ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Omicron may sideline two leading drugs against COVID-19

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — As strained U.S. hospitals brace for a new surge of COVID-19 cases caused by...

www.ftimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Here are the COVID-19 therapies available in the U.S.

The U.S. recently added two new weapons to its small arsenal against the coronavirus: pills that patients can take at home to treat COVID-19. The drugs from Pfizer and Merck join a handful of other therapies that have been shown to blunt the worst effects of the virus. But each treatment has different advantages and […]
PHARMACEUTICALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
CBS LA

Pfizer Antiviral COVID Pill Gets FDA Approval

WASHINGTON (CNN) – The US Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday authorized Pfizer’s antiviral pill, Paxlovid, to treat COVID-19 in high-risk individuals age 12 and older who weigh at least 88 pounds. This is the first antiviral COVID-19 pill authorized for ill people to take at home, before they get sick enough to be hospitalized. “Today’s authorization of PAXLOVID represents another tremendous example of how science will help us ultimately defeat this pandemic, which, even two years in, continues to disrupt and devastate lives across the world. This breakthrough therapy, which has been shown to significantly reduce hospitalizations and deaths and can...
INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eli Lilly
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Omicron#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Ap#Regeneron
CNET

Moderna booster update: How much does it protect against omicron and for how long?

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. New research from Denmark and the UK this week demonstrates that mRNA boosters -- like Moderna's and Pfizer's -- offer significant protection against the new omicron variant of COVID-19. However, data from the UK on Friday indicates that booster protection starts to decrease notably after 10 weeks.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Scientific American

Omicron’s Effect Won’t Be as Mild as Hoped

When news of the novel coronavirus’s Omicron variant first broke over the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S., the sense of dread and fatigue was palpable. Just when the COVID pandemic’s outlook had started to improve, we were faced with a new arrival that was clearly more transmissible than previous variants—and likely able to significantly evade immunity conferred by vaccination or prior infection. But very preliminary data offered a shred of hope that Omicron may cause milder illness than previous variants.
CANCER
Interesting Engineering

What Makes the Omicron Variant So Dangerous?

The WHO has confirmed that, by December 19, the Omicron variant had spread to more than 89 countries. Many epidemiologists believe that Omicron will shortly become the dominant strain of COVID-19, replacing the delta variant (which is currently the dominant coronavirus variant). Compared to Delta, Omicron is capable of multiplying 70 times faster inside the human respiratory tract.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy