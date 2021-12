BOSTON (CBS) — Two more Bills players have landed on the Reserve/COVID list ahead of this weekend’s rematch against the Patriots. Buffalo will be without wide receiver Gabriel Davis and offensive lineman Cody Ford when they battle for the lead in the AFC East on Sunday. Both players are unvaccinated, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Josh Allen will now be missing two of his top four receivers, with Cole Beasley landing on the COVID list earlier this week. Davis had two receptions for 30 yards and a touchdown in Week 13 against New England, and is coming off a two-touchdown game in...

NFL ・ 22 HOURS AGO