This year had us stuck in many video game time loops, but one of my absolute favourites was Loop Hero. I never thought an autobattler RPG would hook me the way it did, but I spent hours upon hours helping a little knight circle a seemingly endless void, and had a wonderful time doing it. If you didn't have a chance to play it earlier this year, it's now free on the Epic Game Store until tomorrow. I heartily encourage you to pick this one up, it's one of our favourite games of 2021.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 4 DAYS AGO