Revival is renewal. It’s newness; a new beginning; for some a starting over. For others, something completely new. I looked up the secular and spiritual definitions of revival, and they aren’t that much different. The secular says revival is an improvement in conditions. That certainly sounds appealing. Ask anyone who has upgraded a home or lifestyle, and they can attest to the value of improvement. Look around Jefferson and the beautiful Greek Revival architecture found in many homes, and one can see the value of improving on the way original Greek architecture was handled. Talk to a person whose living condition has improved from an impoverished state or a lifestyle of addiction, and they’ll testify to the values of revival.

