ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Canaveral, FL

Passenger killed after driver crashes head-on into concrete barrier in Cape Canaveral, troopers say

By Jack DeMarco
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tZNlz_0dR3sfko00

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a concrete barrier at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Florida Highway is the deadly crash that happened around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

According to troopers, a 32-year-woman from Melbourne was driving eastbound on Samuel C. Phillips Parkway at a high rate of speed.

The driver never slowed down as the car approached the concrete traffic barrier to the entrance of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, troopers said.

The car crashed head-on into the concrete barrier, according to troopers.

The 29-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

This crash remains under investigation.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

1 killed, several injured when cars, big rigs collide in California on Christmas Eve

LOS ANGELES — A crash on Interstate 5 in Los Angeles claimed one life and left several other people injured on Christmas Eve, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. Authorities responded to reports of the crash in the southbound lanes of the I-5 near Dodger Stadium around 8 a.m. PST. At least two big rigs and seven other vehicles were involved in the collision, fire officials said.
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cape Canaveral, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Cape Canaveral, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Melbourne, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Christmas Eve shooting leaves 6 hospitalized in Pennsylvania

SWISSVALE, Pa. — A suspected domestic incident ended in an exchange of gunfire that left six people, including a suspect, hospitalized in Pennsylvania on Christmas Eve, WPXI reported. Police and emergency medical personnel were dispatched to a Swissvale home about nine miles east of downtown Pittsburgh at about 4:35...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Barrier#Traffic Accident
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
66K+
Followers
78K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy