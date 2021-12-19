Passenger killed after driver crashes head-on into concrete barrier in Cape Canaveral, troopers say

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — An investigation is underway after a driver crashed into a concrete barrier at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The Florida Highway is the deadly crash that happened around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday.

According to troopers, a 32-year-woman from Melbourne was driving eastbound on Samuel C. Phillips Parkway at a high rate of speed.

The driver never slowed down as the car approached the concrete traffic barrier to the entrance of the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, troopers said.

The car crashed head-on into the concrete barrier, according to troopers.

The 29-year-old female passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition.

This crash remains under investigation.