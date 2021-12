With pre-construction site work underway, in late 2019, NBCUniversal announced their most ambitious stateside theme park development in their more than 100-year history. Just as action on the site began to ramp up in 2020, the pandemic caused a multi-month pause on the project. But as 2021 wraps up, we’re now seeing significant construction starting on the site, with vertical construction on the theme park likely within the next few months. While some aspects of the 2019 proposal have since evolved, NBCUniversal seems to have remained committed to the original vision they laid out more than two years ago.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO