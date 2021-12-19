ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers: Could Isaiah Thomas Be Here To Stay?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
AllLakers
AllLakers
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UIK1N_0dR3sGsl00

Yet another former All-Star veteran over 30 has joined your Los Angeles Lakers as the COVID-19 absences and injuries continue to pile up: 32-year-old point guard Isaiah Thomas.

Given all the sidelined Lakers backcourt players on Friday, Thomas was able to play significant minutes in LA's lopsided 110-92 defeat to the 14-15 Timberwolves. With the loss, the Lakers fell to a 16-14 record on the season.

Thomas was added via the NBA's hardship exemption, due to the Lakers' variety of unavailable players.

Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, and Austin Reaves are all in the league's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Nunn wouldn't be able to play regardless, as he continues to recover from a knee injury that has sidelined him all season. Anthony Davis is also unavailable due to injuries.

IT, a two-time All-Star while with the Boston Celtics, lost his Iversonian form after a devastating hip injury in 2017 and has never been the same player. Like many other Lakers, he is returning to Los Angeles for an encore stint, having finished out the 2017-18 season in the Purple and Gold.

Thomas had himself quite a night in his 2021-22 NBA season debut. The 5'9" vet out of Washington came off the bench to score a team-high 19 points on 5-of-12 shooting (2-of-6 from deep) in just 22 minutes, logging a -1 plus-minus on the night (far superior to the -19 of Rajon Rondo or the -15 of starting point guard Russell Westbrook).

That was a great start. Though it's unrealistic to expect him to reach the heights of his All-NBA self, is there a possibility Thomas sticks around as the Lakers most likely lose a bunch of games with Anthony Davis out?

Thomas can be a fun slashing scorer and outside threat, and certainly will be happy to shoot, unlike a lot of the Lakers' current perimeter players. He was never a good defender, and he certainly has not improved on that end of the floor. Again, though, very few of the Lakers are good defenders. With guards Bradley, Nunn, and Reaves all out (THT nominally plays small forward but at 6'4" is better suited to be a shooting guard), it's certainly worth seeing how Thomas performs.

Rondo and wing Kent Bazemore are generally out of head coach Frank Vogel's rotation, but could be pressed into duty tonight against the Bulls given the team's various coronavirus-related absence. If Thomas can consistently serve as a microwave reserve shooter, and his defense isn't too atrocious, it feels worth hanging on to him beyond his initial 10-day deal.

Long-term, the club would need to either not guarantee the deals of Bradley or Reaves (which they would not do, as both those players number among LA's few solid perimeter defenders), or waive a minimum-salaried player, a la Bazemore or Rondo. Center DeAndre Jordan is also clearly no longer a useful NBA player, but given the long-term absence of Davis, it's understandable that LA may want to hang on to the big man. However Los Angeles opts to proceed, it should make sure it explores the possibility of a long term future with IT on the roster.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Rajon Rondo
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Kent Bazemore
Person
Deandre Jordan
Person
Frank Vogel
Person
Dwight Howard
Person
Isaiah Thomas
Person
Avery Bradley
Lakers Daily

Bill Simmons provides compelling argument on why Anthony Davis is declining on Lakers

Bill Simmons of The Ringer recently offered his thoughts on the state of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis. Simmons believes Davis is declining, and he explained why. “What’s weird is Davis’ career has gone in the wrong direction,” Simmons said. “… If your free-throw attempts are going down, your rebounds are going down, your field-goal percentage is going down, your points are going down, and you’re in your late 20s, that doesn’t make sense. You should be peaking in your late 20s. … I just think he has too much weight. I think he should have like a [Kevin] Garnett/[Tim] Duncan kind of a body versus it seems like he’s trying to become a center, and I don’t know if he can carry the weight.”
NBA
CBS LA

Nets’ Kevin Durant To Miss Christmas Game Against Lakers

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – The Brooklyn Nets will be without star forward Kevin Durant on Saturday in the marquee Christmas Day game against the Lakers at Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles. The 11-time NBA All Star has been in league health and safety protocols since Dec. 18 and it was confirmed Friday that he will be out on Saturday. Durant is one of eight players on the Nets in health and safety protocols. The Nets will be without 8 players against the Lakers on Christmas Day — including Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/IvPm2OzY0s — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) December 24, 2021 In the NBA, more than 100...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#The Boston Celtics#Iversonian
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Spurs Trade Adds Sharpshooting For L.A.

It has been a rough start to the 2021-22 NBA season for the Los Angeles Lakers. The team currently finds itself with a 16-17 record despite having a superstar trio consisting of LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and Anthony Davis. The Lakers have sorely struggled has been the one that occurs...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
AllLakers

Lakers: How Current LA Roster Could Win The Title

The Los Angeles Lakers have had an erratic season. Any time they put together, say, a three-game winning streak, it is immediately countered by a three-game losing streak. They are an oddly star-studded .500 club at 16-16. So how could this current, lackluster Lakers roster win the 2022 NBA title,...
NBA
AllLakers

AllLakers

Los Angeles, CA
2K+
Followers
860
Post
774K+
Views
ABOUT

AllLakers is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Los Angeles Lakers

Comments / 0

Community Policy