Graduate donates $5 million to UNO’s College of Engineering

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A graduate of the University of New Orleans has donated $5 million to the university’s College of Engineering in what university officials said was university’s largest-ever gift to an academic college.

The college will be named the Dr. Robert A. Savoie College of Engineering after Savoie, who made the donation with his wife, Lori Savoie. Robert Savoie received a doctorate in engineering and applied science from the university in 2009 and has held numerous positions at internet technology and engineering related companies.

He currently serves as the president and chief science and engineering officer of Sev1Tech. The company provides cybersecurity, cloud services, IT and engineering support to government and private organizations.

The donation will go toward scholarships, research and facility improvements, said universit President John Nicklow in a news release.

“I am forever grateful to Bobby and Lori for their generosity and multifaceted support of our university,” Nicklow said in the release. “The Savoies’ commitment comes at a time when affordable, high-quality education in the engineering disciplines is more important than ever for students, employers and communities.”

Science

Robert Savoie also sits on the board of the UNO Foundation and the National WWII Museum. Additionally, he represents the state on the Aerospace Alliance Board, a private partnership of Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi and Florida to promote the region as a hub for aerospace and aviation. He’s also a graduate of LSU, where he received his bachelor’s degree in 1980.