Congress & Courts

Fauci Counters Kamala Harris on Delta, Omicron: 'We Definitely Saw Variants Coming'

By Natalie Colarossi
Newsweek
Newsweek
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Harris said in an interview this week, "We didn't see Delta coming...We didn't see Omicron...

www.newsweek.com

Gale Mac.
5d ago

Says Fauci: “VP Harris is simply wrong. We’ve been planning this for quite some time”.

New York Post

Concerns grow over Biden’s cough following speech on COVID response

As President Biden addressed Americans Tuesday about his administration’s response to the recent surge of COVID-19 cases, many social media users raised questions about the president’s own health due to his persistent coughing throughout his remarks. Biden’s address — in which he announced that the federal government will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Reuters

White House says it is 'grateful' Trump got, promoted COVID-19 booster shot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is grateful that former U.S. President Donald Trump received and promoted getting the COVID-19 vaccine booster shot, press secretary Jen Psaki said on Thursday. The Republican former president recently said in an interview that he received a booster shot, and called the COVID-19 vaccines...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons becomes TENTH member of Congress to test COVID positive this week: Joins Jim Reps. Clyburn, 81, and Jan Schakowsky, 77, on infected list as omicron sweeps Capitol

Sen. Chris Coons became the 10th member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week as the omicron variant has let to a spike in cases in Washington, D.C. and across the country. 'In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Politico raises eyebrows with evidence-free claim Kamala Harris is victim of coordinated Hispanic radio attack

Politco raised eyebrows Tuesday with a heavily criticized report that Vice President Kamala Harris is the victim of a coordinated attack to ruin her reputation among listeners of Hispanic radio in South Florida. The story, "Democrats riled by Spanish-language radio attacks on Kamala Harris," by Christopher Cadelago and Eugene Daniels...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fauci warns Americans not to invite unvaccinated relatives for the holidays

Dr. Anthony Fauci informed Americans that they may want to bar unvaccinated relatives from visiting this holiday season. On Tuesday, Fauci appeared on MSNBC’s "The Beat with Ari Melber" to discuss holiday plans within the wide-spread Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Within the month of December, the Omicron variant has now grown to the most dominant variant of COVID-19 in the United States with cases rising in various cities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

'Nothing's been good enough': Joe Biden slams his own administration's response to COVID and lack of test kits - but claims 'nobody saw it coming' about Omicron

President Joe Biden criticized his administration's own handling of the coronavirus pandemic, admitting the response hasn't been 'good enough' as the Omicron variant spreads like wildfire, leading to a massive surge of cases ahead of Christmas. Biden, 79, echoed Vice President Kamala Harris' claim that no one saw Omicron coming,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Newsweek

Newsweek

ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

