Fauci Counters Kamala Harris on Delta, Omicron: 'We Definitely Saw Variants Coming'

Dr. Anthony Fauci informed Americans that they may want to bar unvaccinated relatives from visiting this holiday season. On Tuesday, Fauci appeared on MSNBC’s "The Beat with Ari Melber" to discuss holiday plans within the wide-spread Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Within the month of December, the Omicron variant has now grown to the most dominant variant of COVID-19 in the United States with cases rising in various cities.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO