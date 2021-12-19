Las Cruces chile drop back to spice up New Year’s Eve

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Organizers say the annual Chile Drop will return to Plaza de Las Cruces this year for an in-person celebration to ring in 2022.

The celebratory event was held virtually last year as COVID-19 spread during the winter months. It was prerecorded and aired Dec. 31 for viewers.

This year, live music, food and entertainment will be offered starting at 9 p.m. New Year’s Eve in downtown Las Cruces. Main Street will be blocked off around the plaza so the event will be pedestrian friendly.

“That’s the plan. It’s a good, robust street party,” event coordinator Russ Smith told the Las Cruces Sun-News.

Coronavirus-safe protocols put in place by the state for outdoor events will be followed, Smith said. That means masks are not required in outdoor settings.

One change this year will be how the color of the chile is determined. In previous years, when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, the large chile encircled with lights would turn red or green or a combination of both, which is known as Christmas in New Mexico. This year, coordinators decided to let residents vote on their preferred color online by scanning a QR code.

Smith said voting has already begun and will continue through 11 p.m. New Year’s Eve. The results will be put into the system for the controlled descent at midnight.

“We have heard people talk about their preferences. We wanted to engage with the audience before the event in a more mechanical way, in a more interactive way,” Smith said.

Voters have the option of choosing red or green. Smith said they have had people voice opinions that the chile should turn other colors such as pink or orange, but officials with Downtown Las Cruces Partnership decided to stick with the colors from New Mexico’s famous question — red or green?

Local television and radio personalities will serve as the grand marshal and emcee for the event. The Memphis Band from Mexico will perform live bluegrass and country music.