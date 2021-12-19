ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

VIDEO: Boat Derails from Track at Pirates of the Caribbean in Disneyland

By Shannen Michaelsen
WDW News Today
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTikTok user @magical_disney_day shared a video of a boat that came off the track at Pirates of the Caribbean in Disneyland Park. The boat is tilted to one side....

wdwnt.com

Carol FromFlorida
5d ago

Pirates of the Carribean is my favorite ride at Disney. I wonder if the boats that are going off the track have extraordinarily heavy people on them?

Lou Cummings
5d ago

Even Disney is falling apart in California. Why don't you make them have a open border policy and just let people by pass the gates?

Dane Daniels
5d ago

Disney sure is having lots of problems with their water based rides.

Inside the Magic

Disney Dining Location Under Fire as Guest Is Outraged With $12 Meal

We recently reported on Be Our Guest in Magic Kingdom receiving some backlash due to portion sizes versus the price of the meal. Now, another dining location in Walt Disney World is under fire for a similar situation. A Walt Disney World Guest recently posted a photo to Reddit of...
RESTAURANTS
Inside the Magic

‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ Thankfully Cut One Perverse Scene

If you are a fan of adventure stories and Disney, you are surely a fan of Pirates of the Caribbean. Although the films are highly beloved by fans, there are some moments that we are happy were not included in the final take. Pirates of the Caribbean first debuted in...
ORLANDO, FL
Reader's Digest

This Is What It Means If You See a Disney Cast Member in a Plaid Vest

Any theme park aficionado knows that the Disney parks are well-oiled machines. From Disney World to Disneyland to Tokyo DisneySea, these parks require massive amounts of person-power to pull off the inimitable guest experiences that make them so magical. And one of Disney’s employee secrets is the way they go above and beyond to acknowledge extra-special employees—or “cast members,” as Disney calls them.
LIFESTYLE
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney World Is Getting Rid of Their Biggest Free Perk Yet in 2022

2021 has been a BIG year in Disney World, with lots of major changes. In addition to changing Disney World Annual Passes, Disney has also discontinued or altered many previously “free” perks, like complimentary MagicBands for Disney World Resort hotel guests and Annual Passholders, as well as replacing Extra Magic Hours with the shorter Early Theme Park Entry and the more selective Extended Evening Hours. And now perhaps one of the BIGGEST free Disney World perks will be gone in a few short weeks, and here’s what you need to know.
TRAVEL
#Disney Parks#Pirates Of The Caribbean#Tiktok#Magical Disney Day#Walt Disney World#Disneyland News
Inside the Magic

Big Snowfall Hits Disney Park Leaving Guests Stunned

If you are visiting Walt Disney World Resort, you are likely not going to see much snow hit the ground, unless it is combined with soap. But, there are other Disney Parks around the world that do have snow hit, and as long as there is not a snowstorm involved, it is quite stunning.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests Left in Shock After Individual Jumps Out of Moving Safari Vehicle

While the Walt Disney World Resort is currently celebrating its 50th anniversary, one particular Guest will not be taking part in The World’s Most Magical Celebration after being escorted off of Disney property following an incident on Kilimanjaro Safaris. The 5oth anniversary celebrations began on October 1, 2021, and...
ORLANDO, FL
Inside the Magic

Disneyland Guest Stopped By a Security Dog Caught on Video

No matter what Disney Park you attend, there are many measures put in place to ensure your safety. Guests who visit a Disney Park will go through metal detectors and have their bags searched before entry. In addition, special K-9 security units add an extra layer of safety for Guests as they enter the Park.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Inside the Magic

Walt Disney World Watches Guests Through Hidden Surveillance Cameras

Walt Disney World is filled with one-of-a-kind entertainment, unique restaurants, magic, and more. But did you know that while visiting the Most Magical Place on Earth, Cast Members are always watching you… thanks to several hidden cameras spread throughout the theme parks?. In a video posted to TikTok by The...
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

5 Things You MUST Eat at Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World, as well as the other Disney Parks across the globe, offer exciting attractions, incredibly-themed live shows, and of course, delicious food. Because of how much there is to do while at Walt Disney World, Guests can easily miss something important or not even know about certain places, to begin with. The amount of attractions, rides, shops, and restaurants is almost overwhelming, and sometimes a simple Park map won’t cut it. This is where social media comes in handy.
TRAVEL
Inside the Magic

Disney Guests BLAST “Disaster” Restaurant

With as many restaurants on property as Walt Disney World has to offer, there are bound to be a few mishaps. When traveling and visiting the Parks at Walt Disney World, a big aspect of your vacation is choosing where to eat. Disney World offers so many delicious and authentic cuisine across its four Parks that it can be incredibly overwhelming to decide where to spend your limited amount of time (and money). Although the majority of Disney restaurants get rave reviews, one restaurant, in particular, has seemed to develop quite a negative reception among some Guests.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Disney Implementing Controversial Change to Disneyland This Week

Disneyland has a new change coming to the park this week. Collider reported that Disney will begin to implement Disney Genie and Disney Genie+ on Wednesday, Dec. 8. Disney Genie+ seems to be the company's replacement for the much-beloved Fast Past. Although, the service does come with a fee. As...
TRAVEL
kennythepirate.com

Disney’s “it’s a small world” to finally reopen after catastrophe

After quite the catastrophe on the “it’s a small world” attraction at Disneyland Park, Disney has announced that it should reopen soon. Read on to learn more about what exactly has prevented the attraction from opening during the holidays. it’s a small world Holiday Overlay. One of the amazing holiday...
TRAVEL

