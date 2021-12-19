Babies born at UT Health Jacksonville receive special Christmas stocking

Photo courtesy UT Health East Texas

Babies born at UT Health Jacksonville this month are going home with a special gift this holiday season. UT Health East Texas is presenting all new mothers with hand-sewn stockings embroidered with the UT Health East Texas logo.

Angela Alvarez Espino, who was born to Ma de los Angeles Espino Garcia and father German Alvarez Rangel, received a stocking after her arrival at 6:18 p.m. Dec. 10. Angela weighed in at 6 pounds, 7.9 ounces and measured 20 inches.

The over-sized felt stockings were hand sewn by members of the local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.