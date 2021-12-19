ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESPN: Former OU Guard Trae Young Enters NBA's COVID-19 Protocols

By Nate Kotisso
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 2 days ago
Former Oklahoma and current Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young has reportedly entered into the NBA's COVID-19 protocols.

The news was first reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski Sunday morning.

After ESPN reported Young would miss the game in addition to the Cavaliers having five players test positive for the virus, the NBA reportedly canceled Sunday's Cavaliers-Hawks game.

Young's status for a Christmas Day showdown against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden is still up in the air.

Through 29 games, Young is averaging 27.3 points per game which is the second-highest average in the NBA. His 37.7 percent shooting on 3-pointers thus far is a career high.

