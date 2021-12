1. Carolina Hurricanes: 43 Points (21-7-1) Heading into the COVID pause the Carolina Hurricanes have plenty to be happy about. They go into the pause the top team in the league. This was despite having the last two weeks stopped and started with their own outbreak, which included two short-staffed wins against the Detroit Red Wings and the Los Angeles Kings. One player to benefit from the players out in COVID has been Jesperi Kotkaniemi. The young center has a goal and three assists in his last two games while he has been playing on the second line.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO