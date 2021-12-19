ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘When a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question’: Carson Wentz shared why he chirped with Matthew Judon

By Conor Roche
 5 days ago

"When that happens, you can get pretty riled up.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19noB2_0dR3pWeW00
Carson Wentz and Matthew Judon exchanged some words during the Colts' win over the Patriots on Saturday. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz and Patriots linebacker Matthew Judon exchanged heated words during an unusual moment in the third quarter of Saturday night’s game.

After Wentz was sacked by Patriots defensive tackle Deatrich Wise to force a fourth down, he went back on the field without a helmet to say some things to Judon with Colts teammates DeForest Buckner and Zach Paschal separating the two.

Wentz explained why he was so upset with Judon.

“Don’t need to go into specifics, obviously, but when a man’s ability to reproduce is being in question and there’s some other extracurriculars, guys’ hands need to be at their sides,” Wentz told reporters. “Let’s just say that. When that happens, you can get pretty riled up.”

Judon wasn’t sure what Wentz was upset about.

“I don’t know,” Judon said. “Leave it out on the field. Carson’s a good guy. He got mad about something, who knows, and I guess that anger was directed towards me.”

But whatever was said or done, Wentz admitted that it bothered him.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever been that fired up on the football field,” Wentz said.

Despite just completing 5 of 12 passes for 57 yards with a touchdown and an interception, Wentz’s Colts got the last laugh over Judon’s Patriots, winning 27-17.

