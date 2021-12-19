ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nets vs. Nuggets: Lineups, injury report and broadcast info for Sunday

By Ajayi Browne
 5 days ago
In essence, the Brooklyn Nets have no pressure heading into their Sunday night game with the Denver Nuggets. With Brooklyn forced to rely on a mix of young players and recent emergency signings, the Nuggets are expected to win – but this is exactly why Brooklyn has nothing to lose. The young players on this team must continue working hard while following the lead of Patty Mills and Blake Griffin.

Fortunately for the Nets, they have a chance to win any game because of their solid defense. Applying pressure offensively will be key in upsetting a Denver team led by reigning MVP Nikola Jokic.

Here’s when you should tune in to see the game:

  • Date: Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NBA TV/ YES Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Nets vs Nuggets notable injuries:

Nets: Kevin Durant (health and safety protocols), Kyrie Irving (health and safety protocols), James Harden (health and safety protocols), Joe Harris (ankle recovery), LaMarcus Aldridge (health and safety protocols), Paul Millsap (health and safety protocols), DeAndre’ Bembry (health and safety protocols), Bruce Brown (health and safety protocols), Jevon Carter (health and safety protocols) and James Johnson (health and safety protocols) and Kevin Durant (health and safety protocol) are out for Brooklyn.

Nuggets: Jamal Murray (ACL recovery), Michael Porter Jr. (back recovery), JaMychal Green (ankle recovery), Bol Bol (health and safety protocols), PJ Dozier (ACL recovery) and Markus Howard (sprained knee recovery) are out for Denver.

Probable starting lineups

Brooklyn Nets

  • Patty Mills
  • David Duke Jr.
  • Kessler Edwards
  • Blake Griffin
  • Nic Claxton

Denver Nuggets

  • Monte Morris
  • Will Barton
  • Jeff Green
  • Aaron Gordon
  • Nikola Jokic

