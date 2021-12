Have you heard of Wreaths Across America? It has been happening quietly in our county for at least 10 years. Todd Hanson has been coordinating the ceremony at Lake View Cemetery since 2011. Meanwhile, Linda Blodgett has been doing the same at Forest Hill Cemetery in Fredonia for the past five years. Both do it to raise awareness of our veterans, active military, and their families in our communities. “The goal of the annual ceremony is to bring people together; veterans and their families, both those still with us and especially the families of those who have passed, and active military members and their families, to support each other. The more people we can bring together the better it is for all of our veterans and active military,” said Hanson.

FREDONIA, NY ・ 12 DAYS AGO