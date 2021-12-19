ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Kidambi Srikanth becomes first Indian man to win silver at BWF World C'ships

newyorkcitynews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMadrid [Spain], December 19 (ANI): Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Sunday became the first Indian man to win a silver medal at the BWF World Championships. Singapore's Loh Kean Yew defeated Kidambi in the summit clash 21-15, 22-20. The...

www.newyorkcitynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
olympics.com

Almost perfect: Hanyu Yuzuru flashes quadruple axel in Japan nationals practice

When Hanyu Yuzuru takes the ice, nothing is ever routine. Hanyu on Thursday (23 December) showed off a quadruple axel inches away from completion in his first official practice for the Japanese figure skating national championships and said Beijing 2022 was firmly within his sights. The two-time defending Olympic champion...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indian#Silver#Ships#Bwf World#Ani
The Independent

Eve Muirhead taking heart from ‘tough times’ ahead of fourth Winter Olympics

Eve Muirhead believes her gruelling route to a fourth Winter Olympics could prove a “blessing in disguise” as she prepares to lead the Great Britain curling team in search of the one major title that still eludes her.The 31-year-old’s squad fought through this month’s last-chance qualifying event despite losing two of their first three Games, and having faced the very real prospect of failing to send a British women’s team for the first time.It was a far cry from the dominant form that has seen Muirhead establish herself as one of the most decorated curlers in the game, with Olympic...
NETHERLANDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
Place
Madrid, Spain
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Sports
AFP

Bollywood replays India's seminal 1983 cricket triumph

Bollywood's retelling of the 1983 World Cup hits cinemas Friday, recalling a stunning underdog victory that was instrumental in turning India into the cricket-crazy nation it is today. Captained by Kapil Dev, seen now as one of cricket's best ever players, India began the tournament in England as rank outsiders but ended up triumphing over the all-conquering West Indies in the final at a raucous Lord's. The victory "was the turning point of how we saw ourselves as a cricketing nation, and... that incredible win fed into the veins of a country that till then had seen itself as also-rans on and off the cricket field," the Indian Express daily said ahead of the release of "83". "The next morning, banner headlines screamed 'The Cup Is Ours', and nothing was ever the same. It was a blood rush to beat all blood rushes," the paper said.
MOVIES
The Independent

Scott Boland to become fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket

Scott Boland will become just the fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket after winning a surprise debut in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Boland, 32, has been handed a dream call-up on his home pitch in Melbourne after the hosts decided not to risk the fitness of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser.Boland hails from the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria and his appearance comes 15 years after the retirement of the only previous Indigenous man to wear the Baggy Green, Jason Gillespie Ashleigh Gardner played her second Test match earlier this year and was preceded by...
Reuters

Former England captain Illingworth dies at 89

Dec 25 (Reuters) - Former England captain Ray Illingworth, who famously captained the team to an Ashes series victory in Australia in 1970–71, has died at the age of 89, county club Yorkshire said on Saturday. Illingworth said in November he had been undergoing treatment for oesophageal cancer. "Our...
WORLD
The Independent

Double Olympic champion Adam Peaty targets unbeatable time

Two-time Olympic 100m breaststroke champion Adam Peaty has set his sights on a time that can never be beaten.Peaty and his coach Mel Marshall have developed “Project Immortal” and he believes setting tough goals is what keeps him motivated to raise his level.Peaty failed to come close to his own world record in the Tokyo Olympics but feels interruptions from Covid had an impact on that.With the long-term future set on the Olympics in Paris and Los Angeles Peaty wants to write his name in history with a time that will stand the test of all time.Peaty told Sky...
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy