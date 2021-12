Miranda Lambert, a.k.a. animal lover extraordinaire, is using her powers for good. If you know of Lambert, you know she is has a special place in her heart for all animals and advocates for those furry friends who can’t speak for themselves. Even going so far as to create her own MuttNation Foundation, an organization that promotes the adoption of shelter pets, advances spay & neuter, and educates the public about the benefits of these actions.

